How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Florida State: Tip-Off Time and TV Channel

Virginia Tech men's basketball is back in action in Cassell Coliseum, hosting Florida State today. Ahead of today's tilt, here's how you can watch and listen in:

Date: Saturday, February 14, 2026

Saturday, February 14, 2026 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network TV Voices: Doug Sherman (play-by-play), Scott Williams (color)

Doug Sherman (play-by-play), Scott Williams (color) Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network

Virginia Tech Sports Network Radio Voices: Zach Mackey (play-by-play), Mike Burnop (analyst)

Zach Mackey (play-by-play), Mike Burnop (analyst) Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com

Game Notes

Virginia Tech currently sits at an even .500 in ACC play, jockeying for a bid in the NCAA Tournament. Selection Sunday will occur on Sunday, March 15; between then, the Hokies (17-8, 6-6 ACC) have six regular-season contests and the ACC Tournament to shape their postseason fate.

As of right now, Virginia Tech is listed as the No. 70 seed on ESPN's bracketology, currently designated as the second team out of the provisional 68-team field. At the time of writing, the Hokies sit at No. 9 in the ACC and would face SMU in the second round of the ACC Tournament if the season were to end today.

Here's a look at Virginia Tech's wins and losses so far in league play:

Wins: then-No. 21 Virginia (95-85, 3OT, Dec. 31), California (78-75, Jan. 10), Notre Dame (89-76, Jan. 17), Syracuse (76-74, Jan. 21), Georgia Tech (71-65, Jan. 27), then-No. 20 Clemson (76-66, Feb. 11)

Losses: Wake Forest (81-78, Jan. 3), Stanford (69-68, Jan. 7), SMU (77-76, Jan. 14), then-No. 23 Louisville (85-71, Jan. 24), then-No. 4 Duke (72-58, Jan. 31), NC State (82-73, Feb. 7)

And here's the Hokies' remaining schedule:

vs. Florida State (Feb. 14)

(Feb. 14) at Miami (Feb. 17)

(Feb. 17) vs. Wake Forest (Feb. 21)

(Feb. 21) at North Carolina (Feb. 28)

(Feb. 28) vs. Boston College (March 3)

(March 3) at Virginia (March 7)

Last time out, Virginia Tech upset No. 20 Clemson in Littlejohn Coliseum, claiming its second ranked victory of the season and its third Quadrant 1 game.

A bid to the NCAA Tournament (without winning the ACC Tournament) would represent Virginia Tech's first March Madness qualification since the 2021-22 season, and its first time doing so in an at-large capacity since the 2020-21 campaign.

Virginia Tech was anchored Wednesday by a 42-point performance from guards Ben Hammond and Jailen Bedford. Bedford logged 16 points in the first half en route to a team-high 23 points; meanwhile, Hammond scored all but two of his 19 points in the second half, going 3-for-6 from three-point range.

In that game, forward Tobi Lawal also gobbled up nine rebounds to go with 12 points.

