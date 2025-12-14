How to Watch Virginia Tech vs Maryland Eastern Shore: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

After getting a win over Western Carolina earlier this week, Virginia Tech is back at home to face Maryland Eastern Shore. The Hokies moved to 9-2 with their win over the Catamounts and now have a chance to reach 10 wins today.

The Hokies are 10-0 all-time against UMES in a series dating back to 1982. Each contest has taken place at Cassell Coliseum. The last meeting came in 2019, a 92-37 victory for the Hokies. Landers Nolley II led the Hokies with an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double.

A win today would be the Hokies’ fourth consecutive victory and also be Tech’s seventh in a row on Carilion Clinic Court at Cassell Coliseum.

Tech recorded its third 20-point victory of the season Thursday over WCU (96-74). The 53 points scored in the first half are the most in any half by VT this season. Tech allowed zero fast break points, the second time this season that has occurred.

Here is how you can watch today's game:

Dec. 14, 2025 | 12:00 p.m. | Cassell Coliseum

TV | ACC Network Extra

RADIO | VT Sports Network



Zack Mackey, PXP, Mike Burnop, Analyst

Another big game for Neo?

Dec 2, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) shoots over South Carolina Gamecocks forward Christ Essandoko (2) in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Freshman guard Neo Avdalas led all scorers with 30 points in Thursday’s game vs. Western Carolina. It was his second 30-point game of the season, afer he dropped 33 vs. Providence in the second game of the season. Avdalas has two of the eight 30-point games by an ACC athlete, and the only other player to have two is Duke freshman Cameron Boozer. With two 30-point games, Avdalas becomes the first Hokie to record two in a season since Sean Pedulla in 2023-24.

Junior forward Amani Hansberry has been superb this season for the Hokies. He is Tech’s leading scorer at 16.3 ppg. and is impacting winning in many ways. He had six assists to lead the team and four steals (career high) vs. WCU this week.

Virginia Tech entered the 2025-26 season with one of the youngest rosters in the ACC, as they bring in seven true freshmen. Among all ACC teams, only Georgia Tech will welcome as many freshmen as Virginia Tech. Overall, the Hokies have 10 newcomers to the squad with the additions of Amani Hansberry (West Virginia), Jailen Bedford (UNLV) and Izaiah Pasha (Delaware).

Will Virginia Tech be able to get the win today? They are the superior team in talent and with conference play getting closer, I think this team is going to start rounding into form with another good performance.

More Virginia Tech Basketball News: