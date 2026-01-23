How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. No. 23 Louisville: Tip-Off Time and TV Channel

Although there is a potential winter storm incoming, Virginia Tech men's basketball is still slated to play on the road tomorrow. The Hokies draw No. 23 Louisville in the KFC Yum! Center tomorrow with a chance to snag their third Quadrant 1 victory of the season. Here's how you can watch or listen to tomorrow's contest.

Date: Saturday, January 24, 2026

Saturday, January 24, 2026 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET (rescheduled from 3:30 p.m. ET due to inclement weather)

2:15 p.m. ET (rescheduled from 3:30 p.m. ET due to inclement weather) TV: The CW Network

The CW Network TV Voices: Thom Brennaman (play-by-play), Bian Oliver (color)

Thom Brennaman (play-by-play), Bian Oliver (color) Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network

Virginia Tech Sports Network Radio Voices: Zach Mackey (play-by-play), Mike Burnop (analyst)

Zach Mackey (play-by-play), Mike Burnop (analyst) Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com

Game notes:

Virginia Tech's matchup with No. 23 Louisville tomorrow will be the 50th all-time between the two programs; the Cardinals hold a 37-12 advantage in 49 previous meetings. The Hokies (15-5, 4-3 ACC) enter this contest looking to take down their second ranked opponent of the 2025-26 campaign. Virginia Tech previously supplanted then-No. 21 Virginia, 95-85, in a triple-overtime thriller on New Year's Eve.

Four of Virginia Tech's latest starting five average in double figures — forward Amani Hansberry leads the way with 15.5 points per game, while guards Neoklis Avdalas, Ben Hammond and Jailen Bedford follow with 13.7, 12.3 and 10.1 points per game, respectively.

Hammond, in particular, shone against Syracuse Wednesday, compiling 24 points, his highest output since his 30-point outing against the Cavaliers. The sophomore guard also secured a career-high six steals, which set the program record for the most steals in an ACC game.

Virginia Tech nearly fell to the Orange, leading by nine with 62 seconds and letting Syracuse close the deficit to just two. But it hung on, with forward Tobi Lawal grabbing the game-sealing offensive rebound with three seconds to paly.

The Hokies claimed their second Quadrant 1 victory of the season, a result that will stick if Syracuse remains in the NET rankings' top-75.

Virginia Tech possesses a 4-3 record in the ACC this year, having taken down Virginia, California, Note Dame and Syracuse, while falling to Wake Forest, Stanford and SMU. All three losses came by one possession and came via game-winning triples, with the third being a half-court heave by Mustangs guard Boopie Miller at the horn. Virginia Tech bounced back from its loss to the Mustangs, however, and enters its clash with Louisville on a two-game winning streak (Notre Dame, Syracuse).

A win tomorrow would secure the Hokies' first three-game winning streak in league play since the final three regular-season games of the 2023-24 campaign. It would also be a significant boost to Virginia Tech's NCAA Tournament hopes; the Hokies currently sit as the last team in the provisional 68-team field on ESPN's Bracketology.

