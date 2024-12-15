How To Watch Virginia Tech vs Radford: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
After taking an 81-59 loss to Duke, Virginia Tech is back on the court at home today to face Radford, who is 1-9 coming into the game. Virginia Tech is 30-9 all-time against Radford in women’s basketball in a series that dates back to 1977. VT is 19-4 in games contested at Cassell Coliseum. The Hokies have won 11 straight in the series with each of the last seven coming on Carilion Clinic Court at Cassell Coliseum. Last season’s meeting on Dec. 10, 2023, ended in an 85-40 victory for the Hokies behind four Hokies who scored in double figures including Matilda Ekh (12) and Carleigh Wenzel (11).
Four Hokies average double figure scoring with Carleigh Wenzel (14.0) leading the pack. Rose Micheaux (13.2), Matilda Ekh (10.7) and Carys Baker (10.4) are also double digit scorers this season.
As balanced as the Hokies have been with six different Hokies scoring 10 or more
in at least one contest this season, only Wenzel has scored 20+, with her career high 25 vs. UNC Asheville on Nov. 13. Micheaux recorded a piece of history on Nov. 23 in the Hokies’ last home contest with just the second triple-double in VT women’s basketball history. She had 19 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists which were a career-high. As a team, the Hokies rank third in the ACC in FG% at 48.0. Micheaux’s .588 mark is the second-best in the conference. Tech is averaging 4,872 fans at Cassell per game which ranks third in the ACC.
Here is how you can watch today's game at 4:00 p.m. ET:
TV: ACC Network Extra
TELEVISION (ACC NETWORK EXTRA) - Braden Schenck, Mack McCarthy & Kendal Williams
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
- Play-by-Play: Evan Hughes
- In Blacksburg: ESPN Blacksburg (93.1 FM, 97.1 FM, 105.9 FM, 810 AM)
- Across the DMV: Visit HokieSports.com for station affiliate list
- Mobile Apps: Virginia Tech HokieSports, TuneIn, 106.7 The Fan, Audacy
- Online: ESPNBlacksburg.com, HokieSports.com/listen
- Live Stats: HokieSports.com
- Social Media: Twitter (@HokiesWBB), Instagram (@hokieswbb) and Facebook (@VirginiaTechFB).
