How To Watch Virginia Tech vs Stanford: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and More
The Hokies are on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament with just four games left on the season. In ESPN’s latest bracketology, the Hokies were among the last four teams in, alongside Washington, Harvard, and Iowa State. This current projection would a lot the Hokies in an eleven seed matchup against Iowa State as a play-in. In this scenario, the winner of this game will go on to play No. 6 seed Michigan in the Chapel Hill region.
The Hokies don’t have to be perfect to make the tournament, but they’ve got to be close. Most of Virginia Tech’s end of season opponents have a worse record than the Hokies, and those type of losses cannot be spent this late into the season. The only loss that Coach Duffy may be able to afford is a loss against Cal, an eight seed in ESPN’s latest bracketology. The Hokies most recently just took a loss to North Carolina, a team that is a number three seed in ESPN’s bracketology.
On the other hand, Stanford’s tournament dreams in 2025 are mostly over. Stanford currently has a record of 13-12 and would only receive a .500 record in conference if they win out, facing teams like Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech.
Per Stanford Athletics, Stanford and Virginia Tech have never faced off before, and their first matchup will come as a late-season conference game. With the ever-changing landscape of the ACC, this will be a marquee matchup in the conference, among some of the other unique Atlantic Coast Conference matchups.
Here’s how to watch Virginia Tech take on Stanford at home:
How to Watch Virginia Tech vs Stanford
TV: ACC Network
Announcers: Angel Gray and Christy WInters-Scott
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
App: HokieSports App
Announcer: Evan Hughes
Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com
Tipoff Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
