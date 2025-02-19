Virginia Tech Basketball: Four Takeaways from Virginia Tech's loss to Boston College
1. Poor Shooting
Virginia Tech struggled shooting the ball in this one, scoring a season first-half low 11 points. The Hokies had fewer made baskets 15 than turnovers 17 and shot a season-low 29.4% from the floor, 15.8% from three, and 37.5% from the free-throw line. The Hokies had a scoreless stretch where they went 0-13 and allowed Boston College to take a 9-point lead.
2. Defense
All though they could make shots, the Hokies managed to get stops on defense holding Boston College to 54 total points for the game. This point total is the second lowest they've held an opponent to this season with the first lowest being against Winthrop when the Hokies won 58-52.
3. Mylyjael Poteat
Poteat was one of the few bright spots for the Hokies, especially on offense as he was the only player on the team to score in double figures. Tonight, Poteat scored 10 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, and scored on an efficient 55% shooting. The pick-and-roll game was working for him to get easy shots inside and he helped score 10 of their 22 points inside the paint.
4. Turnovers
The Hokies turned the ball over 17 times in this one which helped contribute to the Eagles leading by as many as 22 points in the game. In the first half alone, the Hokies had just as many turnovers as points with 11 turnovers and tied their lowest point total in a first half for an ACC game from Feb. 2020 against UVA. Needless to say, but this is definitely one of the lowest points of the season for the Hokies.
