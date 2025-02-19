All Hokies

Virginia Tech Basketball: Four Takeaways from Virginia Tech's loss to Boston College

Virginia Tech lost on the road vs Boston College.

Kahlil McCuller

Feb 15, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Tobi Lawal (1) celebrates after a shot during the first half against Virginia Cavaliers at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Feb 15, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Tobi Lawal (1) celebrates after a shot during the first half against Virginia Cavaliers at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
In this story:

1. Poor Shooting

Virginia Tech struggled shooting the ball in this one, scoring a season first-half low 11 points. The Hokies had fewer made baskets 15 than turnovers 17 and shot a season-low 29.4% from the floor, 15.8% from three, and 37.5% from the free-throw line. The Hokies had a scoreless stretch where they went 0-13 and allowed Boston College to take a 9-point lead.

2. Defense

All though they could make shots, the Hokies managed to get stops on defense holding Boston College to 54 total points for the game. This point total is the second lowest they've held an opponent to this season with the first lowest being against Winthrop when the Hokies won 58-52.

3. Mylyjael Poteat

Poteat was one of the few bright spots for the Hokies, especially on offense as he was the only player on the team to score in double figures. Tonight, Poteat scored 10 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, and scored on an efficient 55% shooting. The pick-and-roll game was working for him to get easy shots inside and he helped score 10 of their 22 points inside the paint.

4. Turnovers

The Hokies turned the ball over 17 times in this one which helped contribute to the Eagles leading by as many as 22 points in the game. In the first half alone, the Hokies had just as many turnovers as points with 11 turnovers and tied their lowest point total in a first half for an ACC game from Feb. 2020 against UVA. Needless to say, but this is definitely one of the lowest points of the season for the Hokies.

Additional Links:

Virginia Tech Football: Grading the Hokies’ Hire of Phillip Montgomery as Offensive Coordinator

Virginia Tech Baseball: Hokies Start the Season With a Series Win

Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Officially Name Phillip Montgomery as Their New Offensive Coordinator

Published
Kahlil McCuller
KAHLIL MCCULLER

Kahlil McCuller joined the Sports Illustrated team in summer 2024 and is a Sports Media major at Virginia Tech. Covering College Baseball, College Basketball, and College Football for the Virginia Tech Hokies. Prior to this Kahlil worked pregame radio shows for Virginia Tech Basketball teams on 105.3 The Bear and started his own basketball podcast on Spotify called "Fleeky Hoops Podcast" and covered March Madness for the Hokies Women's Basketball team back in March 2024. My favorite sports teams are: Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Chargers, Virginia Tech Hokies and PSG for Soccer

Home/Basketball