How To Watch Virginia Tech vs Wake Forest: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and More
Virginia Tech is coming off of a big double overtime win on the road vs Georgia Tech and now they look to keep the winning streak alive when they face Wake Forest today. If they win today, it would be the third straight ACC win after the Hokies started 0-2 in conference play.
Virginia Tech is 19-15 all-time against Wake Forest in women’s basketball in a series that dates back to 1978. The Hokies are 16-11 in conference play against the Demon Deacons. In Cassell, VT is 11-4 in the series. Tech has won three straight in the series and six of eight overall. The Hokies defeated Wake Forest 82-73 on the road last season. Rose Micheaux (13) and Matilda Ekh (11) both scored in double figures in that contest.
The Hokies handed No. 13 Georgia Tech the first loss of the season in a 105-94 double OT thriller. VT achieved several program firsts and milestones. It was Coach Duffy’s first victory over a ranked opponent at VT. The Hokies’ 105 points scored are the most in an ACC game in program history. That was the first time that three Hokies had scored 20+ in the same ACC game (Wenzel 24, Micheaux 20, Lani White 20). For each of those athletes, it was their first career 20-point game in ACC play. All five Tech starters scored 17 or more points in the game for the first time ever. The previous high point total for each starter was 13 points, last achieved in 2004. Wenzel recorded her first career double-double with a career-high 10 assists. Tech’s starters scored 98 of the 105 points (93.3%). Mackenzie Nelson added the other seven points for VT. It was the first time this season that six or fewer Hokies scored in a game.
Here is how you can watch today's game:
How To Watch
When: Sunday, Jan. 12th
Where: Cassell Coliseum
Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
TV/Livestream: ACC Network Extra
