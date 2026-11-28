BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech men's basketball moved to 7-1 with a 70-61 victory over Old Dominion Friday evening in Cassell Coliseum. Here are my three takeaways from Friday's affair.

Tuesday's victory was far from flawless, but it was enough.

Virginia Tech was outshot by 8.4 percentage points from the field in the second half in Tuesday's win — across the game, the Hokies shot 25-for-59 from the field for a 42.4% rate, compared to Old Dominion's 23-for-51 (45.1%) — but it did enough to scrape out a nine-point win.

"Some are going to say, you're supposed to beat Old Dominion by 20," said Hokies head coach Mike Young. "They've got a good outfit. This thing is not easy. Our team played a good ball game; we weren't great. .... We'll take it any way we can get it, and we move down the line."

Tech attempted nine more shots in the second half and assisted on nine of its 14 buckets over the final 20 minutes. Moreover, Virginia Tech sunk more free throws (13) than Old Dominion attempted (eight).

Eight Hokies scored in the second half, paced by junior guard Ben Hammond's eight. Five Hokies scored five or more points in the second half, and eight scored at least six across the game.

"I think it's a great balance, and I think that's unusual," Young said. "... I don't think you're going to see that very often. But I think [Tech was] a team that showed its depth, that showed that we can get you in a number of areas."

How does Young feel about his team's rebounding, etc., eight games in?

By and large, Nov. 22's 106-80 loss to Oklahoma State in Charleston, S.C., notwithstanding, Virginia Tech has largely taken care of business. Though it hasn't always been smooth — the Hokies allowed a 17-0 run from Richmond on Nov. 16, though they eventually rallied to win by as 17 — Tech is 7-1 and ranked inside the top-50 on KenPom.

Though an NCAA Tournament berth is far from guaranteed and March remains months away, Virginia Tech has given itself reason for optimism. Last year's squad was, in Young's estimation, an NCAA Tournament-caliber team that fell short of its potential. The Hokies finished 18-13 (8-10 ACC), with nine of those losses coming by single digits and four by one possession. This year, Tech have scored 80 or more points in each of its first eight games.

But the personnel behind that offensive production have presented challenges elsewhere. With Hammond and Jaylen Curry, who stand at 5-foot-11 and 6-foot-1, respectively, operating as the primary ball-handlers in Virginia Tech's speed-heavy unit, the Hokies are often undersized on the glass, forced to occasionally deploy forward Amani Hansberry at the five.

Tech won the battle on the boards 36-28 in Tuesday's win, including a 16-9 edge on the offensive glass. That edge on offensive rebounding came about largely due to the second half, where the Hokies finished with a plus-six margin (11-5). NC State transfer Musa Sagnia finished with three offensive boards in the second half for Tech.

"Quite, quite pleased," Young said. "Those are significant opportunities to keep that thing alive. Tyler Johnson is a real menace on the offensive glass, as we've come to expect around here for a long time."

With several of Tech's main options struggling, other pieces stepped in to shoulder the load.

The most pertinent example of the former was Hansberry.

The senior forward made two of his 11 looks from the field and missed his only 3-point look. Hansberry was also 2-for-6 from the free-throw line and committed six turnovers. Across his last three games, Hansberry's shot 9-for-32. Why?

"Amani wasn't himself tonight," Young said. "I know his preparation was spot-on. Don't know what to attribute [Friday's performance] to. He had a tough night, but he's one of the best I've coached. He's going to be a-OK."

"We were tough and physical," said Old Dominion head coach Mike Jones. "... We fought him and, for the most part, did a good job. But he's too good to shut down. His baskets were timely and much-needed by them, and either stunted our runs or started a run for them. I know his numbers aren't going to be gaudy, but every basket he made tonight for them was huge."

Hammond struggled similarly at points. The junior, who entered the contest averaging 20.6 points per game — second in the ACC — finished Friday's affair with a team-high 15 points on 4-of-12 shooting — though he was 1-of-5 inside the arc.

Hammond, who was 1-for-6 at halftime, still chipped in three first-half steals and ended the night with four takeaways.

Junior guard Tyler Johnson finished with nine points, going 4-for-4 from the free-throw line and accruing six rebounds. Big man Miles Heide finished with six points and a team-high eight boards, making three of his four field-goal attempts.

Virginia Tech's bench finished with 27 points to Old Dominion's six.

The Hokies are back in action on Tuesday, Dec. 1, in the SEC/ACC Challenge against Ole Miss. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on the ACC Network. The Rebels, who are ranked 19th on KenPom, boast the nation's top adjusted defensive efficiency with a 91.3 total.

"We weren't great on either end tonight," Young said. "We had the right intentions. We played really, really hard. And I take nothing away from our team. We know we're going to have to be better on Tuesday."