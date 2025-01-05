Instant Takeaways from Virginia Tech's win over Haley Cavinder and Miami
1. Carys Baker
Carys Baker was letting it fly from all areas of the field today with a 7 three-pointer performance. She was a spark plug when the Hokies needed it and she did not turn the ball over once. Baker finished the game with 23 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal. Baker was absolutely electric for Virginia Tech and this game just shows how lethal she can be from three-point range against lackluster defense.
2. Massive Comeback
The Hokies were down big against Miami, with the Hurricanes' lead stretching to as big as 12, but the Hokies did not quit. Megan Duffy rallied her team down the stretch and after a three from Carys Baker, the Hokies had their first lead of the game with just 63 seconds to go in the fourth quarter. From that point on, the Hurricanes were held to no field goals and their field goal drought stretched to as long as five minutes. The Hokies finished the game on an 11-1 run.
3. Strong Defense
When the shots just weren't falling for Virginia Tech in the first half, the one constant was Virginia Tech's strong defense, especially beyond the arc. The dangerous offensive threat that is Haley Cavinder was held to just 2-for-6 from beyond the arc, Jasmyne Roberts shot 1-for-5 from behind the three point line.
4. Free Throw Disparity
This is one of the weirder stats to look at, for sure, but Virginia Tech's approach inside the paint caused an interesting disparity at the free throw line. The Hokies were more aggressive driving to the rack all game, and Miami was, at times. Cameron Williams was the only Hurricane to even attempt a free throw for Miami, going 9-for-11, but Virginia Tech went 15-for-17 as 5 different Hokies went to the charity stripe.
