Virginia Tech Football: ESPN Expert Gives Biggest Takeaway From Hokies Loss to Minnesota in Dukes Mayo Bowl
It was a fitting end on Friday night for Virginia Tech in the Dukes Mayo Bowl vs Minnesota. After coming into the year with ACC title aspirations, the Hokies disappointing season ends at 6-7. Losing the bowl game was not at all surprising considering the players the Hokies had missing, but it was the final chapter in a season that started with big hopes.
After the game, ESPN's David Hale gave his biggest takeaway for the game, as well as naming an MVP for Minnesota's win:
Takeaway: "Minnesota extended the longest bowl winning streak in the country to eight games, largely dominating a severely depleted Virginia Tech team that was missing its starting quarterback, running back, receivers, pass rushers and defensive backs. Max Brosmer, playing in his last collegiate game, threw for 211 yards and finished the season with 2,828 yards passing -- the third-highest total in school history. The defense came up big all night, limiting the Hokies offense to 223 total yards and nine first downs. Twice in the fourth quarter, Virginia Tech drove inside the Minnesota 20 but the Gophers stopped the Hokies both times on fourth down, including a game-sealing interception with 4:24 remaining. There was one highlight for Virginia Tech: Kicker John Love made a 60-yard field goal, the second longest in school history. Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck got the ceremonial mayo bath after the win, his sixth bowl victory at the school. The other 34 coaches in program history have combined for seven."
MVP: WR Elijah Spencer. Spencer finished with six catches for 81 yards and two first-half touchdowns, tying the school record for receiving touchdowns in a bowl game.
All eyes shift to next season now for the Hokies. They are still working on adding talent through the transfer portal and getting quarterback Kyron Drones back healthy. Next year will be a big season for Brent Pry and this program and the work to have a big 2025 season starts now.
