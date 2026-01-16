Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Women's Basketball vs. SMU
In this story:
Virginia Tech women's hoops squares off against SMU tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
HALFTIME | Virginia Tech 32, SMU 19
Nelson and Baker have been held to 0-for-10 from the field. Freelon's stepped up, though, and has 12 points, six rebounds, two blocks and two steals. #Hokies have stifled SMU from the field. 6-for-27 from the 'Stangs. Stats:
Q2 2:50 | Virginia Tech 30, SMU 17
The Hokies are now adding on to their lead. It's up to a 13-point advantage after a pair of free throws from Wenzel.
Q2 4:39 | Virginia Tech 24, SMU 17
The Hokies are 11-for-30. SMU shot 3-for-16 in the first quarter, but has outscored Tech, 9-8, in this frame. Freelon has 10 points and six rebounds today.
Q2 5:05 | Virginia Tech 24, SMU 15
The Hokies are 4-of-11 to start the second half. Baker limping a tad. She checked out and Petersen came in.
Q1 1:21 | Virginia Tech 14, SMU 8
Of note: Kayl Petersen's checked into the game and she's adorning a mask. #Hokies
Q1 4:35 | Virginia Tech 10, SMU 6
Kilah Freelon's stat line at the 4:35 mark of the opening quarter: 2-for-2 (four points), three rebounds, two blocks and a steal.
Q1 6:35 | Virginia Tech 8, SMU 2
That was quick. 8-0 run for the Hokies, which includes two triples. One from Wells, the other from Wenzel.
Q1 8:53 | SMU 2, Virginia Tech 0
The Hokies kick it off with a missed Baker jumper; on the other end, Zahra King gets a layup in the paint.
Pre-Game:
The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:
- No. 0 - Kilah Freelon - Forward
- No. 1 - Carleigh Wenzel - Guard
- No. 2 - Leila Wells - Guard
- No. 3 - Mackenzie Nelson - Guard
- No. 10 - Carys Baker - Forward
Thomas is a sophomore at Virginia Tech majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. He currently works with Collegiate Times, Virginia Tech's student-run newspaper, as a staff writer for its sports section. In addition, he also writes for 3304 Sports as a staff writer and on-air talent, as well as Aspiring Journalists at Virginia Tech as a curator. You can find him on X: @thomashughes_05.Follow thomashughes_05