Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Women's Basketball vs. SMU

Virginia Tech women's hoops squares off against SMU tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

HALFTIME | Virginia Tech 32, SMU 19

Nelson and Baker have been held to 0-for-10 from the field. Freelon's stepped up, though, and has 12 points, six rebounds, two blocks and two steals. #Hokies have stifled SMU from the field. 6-for-27 from the 'Stangs. Stats:

Q2 2:50 | Virginia Tech 30, SMU 17

The Hokies are now adding on to their lead. It's up to a 13-point advantage after a pair of free throws from Wenzel.

Q2 4:39 | Virginia Tech 24, SMU 17

The Hokies are 11-for-30. SMU shot 3-for-16 in the first quarter, but has outscored Tech, 9-8, in this frame. Freelon has 10 points and six rebounds today.

Q2 5:05 | Virginia Tech 24, SMU 15

The Hokies are 4-of-11 to start the second half. Baker limping a tad. She checked out and Petersen came in.

Q1 1:21 | Virginia Tech 14, SMU 8

Of note: Kayl Petersen's checked into the game and she's adorning a mask. #Hokies

Q1 4:35 | Virginia Tech 10, SMU 6

Kilah Freelon's stat line at the 4:35 mark of the opening quarter: 2-for-2 (four points), three rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

Q1 6:35 | Virginia Tech 8, SMU 2

That was quick. 8-0 run for the Hokies, which includes two triples. One from Wells, the other from Wenzel.

Q1 8:53 | SMU 2, Virginia Tech 0

The Hokies kick it off with a missed Baker jumper; on the other end, Zahra King gets a layup in the paint.

Pre-Game:

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

No. 0 - Kilah Freelon - Forward

- Kilah Freelon - Forward No. 1 - Carleigh Wenzel - Guard

- Carleigh Wenzel - Guard No. 2 - Leila Wells - Guard

- Leila Wells - Guard No. 3 - Mackenzie Nelson - Guard

- Mackenzie Nelson - Guard No. 10 - Carys Baker - Forward

