Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Women's Basketball vs. Wake Forest

Virginia Tech women's basketball squares off against Clemson today at 5 p.m. ET; read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Q2 7:30 | Virginia Tech 18, Wake Forest 15

The Hokies pull out in front with a fast-break triple from Baker. Wide open.

Q1 END | Wake Forest 15, Virginia Tech 12

Demon Deacons end the quarter up three. The Hokies shot 5-for-16 and were outrebounded, 10-7, including a 9-5 mark on the defensive boards.

Q1 3:53 | Wake Forest 13, Virginia Tech 10

Wake Forest has started this game on a 6-for-9 shooting stretch, though the Hokies aren't far behind.

Q1 6:45 | Virginia Tech 6, Wake Forest 5

Wenzel and Baker hit from beyond the arc; Wake Forest's Opal Bird has all five of the Demon Deacons' points thus far.

Q1 START | Virginia Tech 0, Wake Forest 0

The Hokies win the top and the game's underway in Winston-Salem.

Pre-Game:

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

No. 0 - Kilah Freelon - Forward

- Kilah Freelon - Forward No. 1 - Carleigh Wenzel - Guard

- Carleigh Wenzel - Guard No. 2 - Leila Wells - Guard

- Leila Wells - Guard No. 3 - Mackenzie Nelson - Guard

- Mackenzie Nelson - Guard No. 10 - Carys Baker - Forward

