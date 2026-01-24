Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Women's Basketball vs. Wake Forest
Virginia Tech women's basketball squares off against Clemson today at 5 p.m. ET; read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Q2 7:30 | Virginia Tech 18, Wake Forest 15
The Hokies pull out in front with a fast-break triple from Baker. Wide open.
Q1 END | Wake Forest 15, Virginia Tech 12
Demon Deacons end the quarter up three. The Hokies shot 5-for-16 and were outrebounded, 10-7, including a 9-5 mark on the defensive boards.
Q1 3:53 | Wake Forest 13, Virginia Tech 10
Wake Forest has started this game on a 6-for-9 shooting stretch, though the Hokies aren't far behind.
Q1 6:45 | Virginia Tech 6, Wake Forest 5
Wenzel and Baker hit from beyond the arc; Wake Forest's Opal Bird has all five of the Demon Deacons' points thus far.
Q1 START | Virginia Tech 0, Wake Forest 0
The Hokies win the top and the game's underway in Winston-Salem.
Pre-Game:
The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:
- No. 0 - Kilah Freelon - Forward
- No. 1 - Carleigh Wenzel - Guard
- No. 2 - Leila Wells - Guard
- No. 3 - Mackenzie Nelson - Guard
- No. 10 - Carys Baker - Forward
