Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Women's Basketball vs. Clemson

Virginia Tech women's basketball takes on Cemson today at 6 p.m. ET. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Q1 END | Virginia Tech 17, Clemson 13

The Hokies are up by four after one. They were 6-for-14 in the opening frame to Clemson's 5-for-8. Tech was pinpoint from beyond the arc, knocking down 3-of-4 from deep. Both teams are having trouble in facilitation. Clemson has a 0.14 assist-to-turnover ratio, compared to Virginia Tech's 0.5.

Q1 1:37 | Virginia Tech 17, Clemson 10

Clemson's shot 4-for-6 today. Tech's ahead by virtue of more shots, boasting a 6-for-12 clip today — incl. a 3-for-4 mark from deep. #Hokies

Q1 4:10 | Virginia Tech 12, Clemson 9

The Hokies are ahead after almost six minutes. They've simply outshot the Tigers, boasting an 8-5 advantage in shot attempts. Clemson has outnumbered Tech, 8-2, in points in the paint, though.

Q1 7:30 | Virginia Tech 3, Clemson 2

Raven Thompson gets a jumper to go, but Wenzel counters from deep. The Hokies lead for the first time today.

Q1 START | Virginia Tech 0, Clemson 0

The Hokies win the tip and we're underway in Blacksburg. ACC Network Extra has the coverage on TV.

Pre-Game:

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

No. 0 - Kilah Freelon - Forward

- Kilah Freelon - Forward No. 1 - Carleigh Wenzel - Guard

- Carleigh Wenzel - Guard No. 2 - Leila Wells - Guard

- Leila Wells - Guard No. 3 - Mackenzie Nelson - Guard

- Mackenzie Nelson - Guard No. 10 - Carys Baker - Forward

