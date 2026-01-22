Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Women's Basketball vs. Clemson
Virginia Tech women's basketball takes on Cemson today at 6 p.m. ET. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Q1 END | Virginia Tech 17, Clemson 13
The Hokies are up by four after one. They were 6-for-14 in the opening frame to Clemson's 5-for-8. Tech was pinpoint from beyond the arc, knocking down 3-of-4 from deep. Both teams are having trouble in facilitation. Clemson has a 0.14 assist-to-turnover ratio, compared to Virginia Tech's 0.5.
Q1 1:37 | Virginia Tech 17, Clemson 10
Clemson's shot 4-for-6 today. Tech's ahead by virtue of more shots, boasting a 6-for-12 clip today — incl. a 3-for-4 mark from deep. #Hokies
Q1 4:10 | Virginia Tech 12, Clemson 9
The Hokies are ahead after almost six minutes. They've simply outshot the Tigers, boasting an 8-5 advantage in shot attempts. Clemson has outnumbered Tech, 8-2, in points in the paint, though.
Q1 7:30 | Virginia Tech 3, Clemson 2
Raven Thompson gets a jumper to go, but Wenzel counters from deep. The Hokies lead for the first time today.
Q1 START | Virginia Tech 0, Clemson 0
The Hokies win the tip and we're underway in Blacksburg. ACC Network Extra has the coverage on TV.
Pre-Game:
The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:
- No. 0 - Kilah Freelon - Forward
- No. 1 - Carleigh Wenzel - Guard
- No. 2 - Leila Wells - Guard
- No. 3 - Mackenzie Nelson - Guard
- No. 10 - Carys Baker - Forward
