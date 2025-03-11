LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Basketball vs California ACC Tournament Score
The 2025 ACC Tournament officially begins today and the Virginia Tech Hokies begin their journey in Charlotte with a matchup with California, who they beat in the only matchup between the two programs this season.
Tech is set to meet Cal for the third time in program history Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in the Golden Bears’ first-ever ACC tournament game.
The Hokies are 1-1 all-time against the Golden Bears after holding on for 71-68 win at Cal on Jan. 11 earlier this season. Tyler Johnson notched his first collegiate double-double in that contest with 11 points and 12 rebounds to secure the Hokies’ first of five road wins on the season. Jaydon Young chipped in a team-best 14 points, while Brandon Rechsteiner and Mylyjael Poteat added 12 apiece. Cal’s Andrej Stojakovic scored a game-high 24 points and Jeremiah Wilkinson had 14. Tech led by as many as 22 points with 15:01 remaining in the game, but Cal stormed back to eventually tie it at 58 with 6:03 to go.
1st Half
15:58- Virginia Tech leads 8-5 early in the game.
