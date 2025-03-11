Predicting Every Matchup In the ACC Tournament Bracket: Who Wins in Charlotte?
It is the eve of the ACC Tournament and there is not as much buzz around this year's event as previous. The ACC has had a down season compared to prior years and when you look at the oddsmakers, it seems like it is a foregone conclusion that Duke is going to run over everyone in the conference on the way to the tournament title. However, Louisville and Clemson could pose challenges to Duke and the Tigers did beat them in the regular season. Is there a surprise in store this week in Charlotte?
Let's pick the games.
Round one
No. 13 Pittsburgh vs No.12 Notre Dame
Pittsburgh has been in the midst of a rough stretch all year long. Despite finishing 2024 with a strong 11-2 record, the next 20 games saw a complete tailspin which meant the Panthers finished the season 17-14, never streaking together more than two wins on the bounce since the turn of the year.
Notre Dame under second-year head coach Micah Shrewsberry has yet to set things alight in South Bend, Ind, since his move from BIG 12 school Penn State.
Despite losing when the two sides met in the regular season, Pittsburgh under the experience of coach Jeff Capel moves on
No. 15 California vs No.10 Virginia Tech
While Virginia Tech is in the midst of its worst year in recent memory, they still have a squad capable of moving onto the second round.
California is heading in the right direction under head coach Mark Madsen, however with Tech already scraping by Cal earlier this season thanks to a 57.4% night from the field, when the two sides met earlier in the season, combined with Tech's three point ability on both sides of the ball, the Hokies should move on.
More about this game can be read here.
No. 14 Syracuse vs No. 11 Florida State
Florida State has recently announced the departure of head coach Leonard Hamilton, which was then followed by yesterday's announcement of Luke Loucks as their new head coach. Leaving Tuesday's game against the Orange as a bit of a weird one considering Hamilton is out no matter the result.
Syracuse has taken a small step back under second-year head coach Adrien Autry. Autry's first year saw the Orange go 20-12, missing out on the NCAA Tournament. While expectations were raised for his second year, Autry and his squad dipped with a measly 13-18 record.
Yet, I tip Syracuse to advance, because is there really a way Hamilton can win this with an awkward departure imminent?
Second Round (Wendesday, March 12th)
Game 4: No. 8 Georgia Tech vs No.9 Virginia (12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)
A battle between two teams who ended their regular seasons on sour notes. Georgia Tech was blown out by Wake Forest while Virginia was beaten by Syracuse. UVA won the only regular season matchup between the teams and this team has had a nice season considering the circumstances they were under after Tony Bennett retired. I could see this game going either way, but I think Georgia Tech will have a big advantage with rebounding and Duncan Powell and Nait George have big games to get wins vs the Cavaliers and set up a showdown with Duke.
Winner: Georgia Tech
Game 5: North Carolina vs Pitt (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
North Carolina was on a six game winning streak before their loss to Duke on Saturday and they are squarely on the bubble entering conference championship week. The Tar Heels need a win and while this is upset territory vs the Panthers, I think UNC gets a needed win and sets up a game with Wake Forest.
Winner: North Carolina
Game 6: No. 7 Stanford vs No. 10 Virginia Tech (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPNU)
Stanford had dreams of making the tournament before a late season string of losses lowered that possibility significantly and it would take a conference tournament championship for that to likely happen. The Cardinal have been an up and down team, but did win in the one matchup between the two teams this season, but I think this is an upset spot. Give me Virginia Tech in the first real upset of the ACC Tournament.
Winner: Virginia Tech
Game 7: No. 6 SMU vs No. 14 Syracuse (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPNU)
Winner: SMU
Quarterfinals (Thursday, March 13th)
Game 8: No. 1 Duke vs No. 8 Georgia Tech (12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Duke enters the tournament as the prohibitive favorites to win the ACC after losing only one conference game in the regular season and winning most in blowout fashion. Can Georgia Tech disrupt that and pull the most stunning upset of the season? I don't think so. Duke just simply has too much talent for GT to overcome and even if Duke plays a poor game, they could win by double-digits. That is how good they have been.
Winner: Duke
Game 9: No. 4 Wake Forest vs No. 5 North Carolina (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
This is the ultimate bubble game. Loser likely heading to the NIT and the winner gets a matchup with Duke. North Carolina played better down the stretch and I think their offense will outplay Wake Forest's. Tar Heels in a close one.
Winner: North Carolina
Game 10: No. 2 Louisville vs No. 10 Virginia Tech (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
If it plays out like this, it will be the third game in three days for the Hokies while the Cardinals are playing their first game. Louisville only beat Virginia Tech by five a couple of weeks ago, but VT's mini-run ends here with a loss to the most improved team in the ACC.
Winner: Louisville
Game 11: No. 3 Clemson vs No. 6 SMU (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Clemson is one of the hottest teams in the country and with a good tournament, could really improve their seeding. As the only team that beat Duke in the regular season, Clemson certainly believes they can win the ACC Tournament and go on a run and that will start with a big win over SMU.
Winner: Clemson
Semifinals (Friday, March 14th)
Game 12: Duke vs North Carolina (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
The two rivals meet again for the third time this season. North Carolina kept the latest game much more competitive and even had a second half lead against the Blue Devils on Saturday. However, there was not a lot in either game that made me believe that North Carolina is ready to pull this off, even though their tournament hopes might be riding on beating their biggest rival.
Winner: Duke
Game 13: No. 2 Louisville vs No. 3 Clemson (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
For all of the talk about the ACC being down, this would be a phenomenal semifinal matchup. The Cardinals and the Tigers are both terrific defensively and this will be a hard fought showdown. I like the Tigers in this game and they move on to set up a rematch with the Blue Devils.
Championship Game (Saturday, March 15th)
No. 1 Duke vs No. 3 Clemson (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
The only team that beat Duke in the regular season will have to do it one more time to win the ACC Tournament. The Blue Devils will be heavy favorites in this game despite that, but the Tigers defense is going to give them a shot against the NBA talent that is all over Duke's roster. Expect a close game, but Duke to pull away in the last five minutes with Flagg, the future No. 1 pick, leading the way for an ACC Tournament title.
Winner: Duke
