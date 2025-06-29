Nickeil Alexander-Walker Appears Set To Leave Minnesota After Latest Round Of Deals For The Timberwolves
One of the top NBA free agents on the market this offseason is former Virginia Tech guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker. After two-plus seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Alexander-Walker is hitting unrestricted free agency, and while most projected him not to return to the Timberwolves, it seems that is coming closer to reality.
On Friday night, the Timberwolves made their first big move of the summer when the re-signed big man Naz Reid to a $125 million deal. Then earlier today, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Minnesota had re-signed Julius Randle to a three-year, $100 million dollar deal. With those two re-signed, it virtually guarantees that Alexander-Walker is going to be in another uniform next season.
The two teams that have been heavily linked to Nickeil Alexander-Walker have been the Detroit Pistons and the Atlanta Hawks.
In a recent article, Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus predicted the Hawks to add Alexander-Walker this summer:
Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Prior: No. 11
2024-25 Salary: $4.3 million
Rights: Full Bird
"Alexander-Walker may be the most attainable, still young (almost 27), unrestricted free-agent 3-and-D wing on the market.
Minnesota has a hefty payroll before deciding on potential free agents Julius Randle and Naz Reid. It may not have a long-term solution at point guard.
Competing executives may want to test the Timberwolves' appetite for another hefty deal, gambling that Minnesota trusts Terrence Shannon Jr. (24) to handle that responsibility at a cheaper price.
Also, because he's unrestricted, Alexander-Walker has a say in where he goes, though few teams have the kind of money he might have gotten in a looser offseason."
Prediction: The Hawks steal him away with a full NTMLE offer.
Alexander-Walker is one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA and is a career 36% three-point shooter.
This move would make plenty of sense for the Hawks. Alexander-Walker is a very good defender and a career 36% three-point shooter. He would instantly become a top bench option for the Hawks and if Atlanta is able to bring back Caris LeVert, find two good options for center depth, and make two solid draft picks, this team suddenly becomes one of the deepest teams in the Eastern Conference. Keep an eye out for the Hawks and Alexander-Walker this offseason.