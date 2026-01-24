Preview and Final Score Prediction for Virginia Tech vs No. 23 Louisville
Nearly every ACC game that Virginia Tech has played this season has been a thriller. Some of them have gone the Hokies way (Virginia and Syracuse) while others have not (Wake Forest, Stanford, and SMU). After the win against the Orange on Wednesday, the Hokies want to try and strengthen their case as a potential NCAA Tournament team with a big win on the road against a ranked Louisville team.
Saturday’s matchup is the 50th in the series, which dates back to 1979. The Hokies are 12-37 against the Cardinals, who were longtime rivals in the Metro Conference and then since 2014, have been ACC foes. In ACC contests, VT is 4-9 and in road contests, 5-19. Last season, Louisville won a five-point
contest at Cassell Coliseum, which snapped a four-game winning streak in the series for Mike Young and the Hokies. Prior to March of 2022, VT had lost 17 consecutive contests against the Cardinals. All-time in the state of Kentucky, VT is 12-38.
Who wins?
The Hokies walked out of the JMA Wireless Dome 76-74 winners and owners of consecutive ACC wins for the first time this season. Ben Hammond led all scorers with 24 points, his second 20-point game of the season. He went 12-13 from the free throw line, where he shoots at 84.9%, which is the fifth-best in the league. Hammond’s six steals against Syracuse tie the program record for most in an ACC game. Tobi Lawal recorded his second consecutive double-double with his 16 points and 11
rebounds. Forward Amani Hansberry had another efficient game on Wednesday, going 5-6 from the field. He’s 11-15 in the last two games.
A win for the Hokies would be a third consecutive one after Tech beat Notre Dame at home and Syracuse on the road on Wednesday night. The last time that VT won three straight ACC games was March of 2024 when the Hokies won the final three regular season contests. A win would also be Tech’s second over a ranked foe this season in two tries. VT took down No. 21 UVA at home in a three-overtime thriller on New Year’s Eve at Cassell Coliseum. The last time that VT won a road game against a ranked squad was Feb. 2, 2019 (at No. 23 NC State 47-24).
This is going to be a tough matchup today on the road, especially with Louisville getting Mikel Brown back. Brown is a potential top ten pick in the NBA Draft this summer and I think that he is going to be the difference today in what will be a close game.
Final Score: Louisville 85, Virginia Tech 76
