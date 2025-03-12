Social Media Had Plenty Of Reaction To Virginia Tech Forward Tobi Lawal's Viral Quote After Loss To Cal
Virginia Tech saw their season end yesterday in a double overtime loss to California and it was a game that the Hokies had plenty of chances to win. After the game, one of VT's best players, forward Tobi Lawal, spoke with the media and when asked about what he is proud of when reflecting on himself and his team, Lawal gave a pretty straightforward answer:
"My team, I am proud of how far we came. What did they have us in the preseason, maybe 14th or 15th? They thought we were going to be ass. I mean, we still were ass, but, you know, we were not that bad. You know what I'm saying? We beat expectations.
About myself? I am just happy that I improved. I had no idea that I was going to have the season that I had. I did not think I had a good season, but I had no idea that I was going to improve, coming from the A-10, because I did not do anything. I ain't never done anything. Most of this stuff is very new to me. so it is getting me far. I am just trying to understand and process as quickly as possible."
Lawal's quote got a lot of attention on social media and plenty of reaction.
