Virginia Tech women's basketball won the Emerald Coast Classic tournament Tuesday afternoon with a 69-68 victory over Michigan State in Niceville, Fla., triumphing despite trailing by one with 8.4 seconds remaining.

2026 Emerald Coast Classic Champions 🏆#LetsGoHokies pic.twitter.com/3kGMm2AEDy — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) November 24, 2026

Guard Samyha Suffren knocked down a pair of free throws with four seconds remaining to propel the Hokies (7-0) past the previously unbeaten Spartans (6-1). Virginia Tech overcame a nine-point first-half deficit before nearly squandering a 13-point second-half advantage.

Here are my three immediate takeaways following Virginia Tech's seventh consecutive win.

No. 1: Virginia Tech's ability to respond to adversity was encouraging, though its fourth-quarter execution left plenty to be desired.

Tuesday's contest featured a pair of rather sizable momentum swings, with Virginia Tech finding itself on both ends.

The Hokies trailed 23-14 with 8:26 remaining in the second quarter and didn't cut their deficit to fewer than six points until the final 72 seconds of the half. Virginia Tech closed the period on an 8-0 run, capped by a Kaleo Anderson 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining.

That momentum carried over into the third quarter, when Virginia Tech outscored Michigan State 23-14 and shot 52.9% from the field. Consecutive 3-pointers from guard Leila Wells helped the Hokies establish a double-digit advantage.

Virginia Tech's fourth-quarter showing, however, nearly negated much of that work. The Hokies led 63-55 with 5:39 remaining before surrendering eight unanswered points. Virginia Tech committed nine turnovers in the fourth quarter alone, while guard Carleigh Wenzel fouled out with 4:39 remaining.

But after surrendering a three-point advantage to Michigan State with 70 seconds remaining, Virginia Tech found a way. Forward Alyssa Latham converted a putback with 41 seconds left, and a Michigan State turnover with seven seconds remaining afforded Suffren an opportunity to win the contest at the charity stripe.

Virginia Tech won despite committing 20 turnovers and shooting 60% from the free-throw line. Neither figure, however, is particularly sustainable against quality opposition.

No. 2: Jessica Dimaro and Aniya Trent again provided Virginia Tech with a formidable presence on the glass.

Perhaps Virginia Tech's most consistent advantage throughout Tuesday's contest stemmed from the production of its starting frontcourt.

Dimaro finished with 15 points and a game-high 13 rebounds, five of which came on the offensive glass. The center shot 6-of-11 from the field and accounted for nine of Virginia Tech's 23 third-quarter points. Trent complemented Dimaro with 11 rebounds, including nine on the defensive end, while adding four points and two assists in 28 minutes.

The duo accounted for 60% of Virginia Tech's 40 rebounds, helping the Hokies finish with a plus-seven advantage on the glass. Latham added five rebounds — three offensive — and six points on 3-of-4 shooting in 20 minutes off the bench.

Though both teams finished with 42 points in the paint, Virginia Tech's ability to extend possessions proved particularly consequential down the stretch. Latham's aforementioned putback was one of 14 offensive rebounds for the Hokies, who generated 10 second-chance points.

No. 3: Virginia Tech struggled to contain Michigan State's backcourt, though Samyha Suffren delivered a strong showing of her own.

Much of Michigan State's offensive production came from guards Kennedy Blair and Theryn Hallock, who combined for 50 of the Spartans' 68 points. Blair finished with a career-high 33 points on 11-of-22 shooting, connecting on both of her attempts from beyond the arc and nine of her 11 free throws. Hallock added 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting.

Virginia Tech didn't have much of an answer for Blair in the fourth quarter, when the guard accounted for 12 of Michigan State's 22 points. Suffren, meanwhile, finished with a team-high 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting while adding five assists and three rebounds. The guard scored eight points in the third quarter.

Wells added 10 points and five assists, while Wenzel contributed eight points and five assists despite shooting 0-of-5 from beyond the arc. Virginia Tech certainly wasn't at its sharpest Tuesday afternoon, though Suffren's ability to deliver in the closing seconds ensured the Hokies departed Niceville with their unblemished record intact.

Virginia Tech returns to Cassell Coliseum to host UNC Greensboro on Sunday, Nov. 29, at 2 p.m. ET (TV: ACC Network Extra).