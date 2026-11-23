Virginia Tech women's basketball cruised to an 85-41 victory over UT Martin Monday afternoon at Raider Arena in Niceville, Fla., remaining unbeaten through its first six contests of the 2026-27 campaign.

The Hokies (6-0) shot 47.8% from the field and forced 26 turnovers in their 44-point victory over the Skyhawks (2-5). Here are my three immediate takeaways following Virginia Tech's sixth consecutive win.

No. 1: Virginia Tech's defensive pressure wreaked havoc on UT Martin throughout the afternoon.

Virginia Tech didn't have much trouble dictating the pace of Monday's contest, and much of that stemmed from its ability to consistently force turnovers.

The Hokies forced 26 giveaways while committing just seven of their own, finishing with a plus-19 advantage in the turnover battle. Virginia Tech also converted UT Martin's miscues into 39 points, compared to just 13 for the Skyhawks.

UT Martin struggled to generate much offensive production outside of guard Tyler Jones, who finished with a team-high 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting. The Skyhawks shot just 32% from the field and connected on three of their 16 attempts from beyond the arc.

Guard Samyha Suffren led Virginia Tech with four steals, while Leila Wells added three. Jessica Dimaro contributed two steals, and the Hokies finished with 11 as a team.

The defensive pressure was particularly effective in the second quarter, when UT Martin managed just three points on 1-of-10 shooting. Virginia Tech outscored the Skyhawks 16-3 during the period, extending its advantage to 45-16 entering halftime.

It wasn't merely a matter of forcing turnovers, either. The Hokies consistently capitalized on those opportunities, preventing UT Martin from establishing any meaningful offensive rhythm and finishing with a plus-26 advantage in points off turnovers.

No. 2: Virginia Tech's balanced scoring attack showcased its depth, even without a double-digit scorer in the starting frontcourt.

Virginia Tech didn't need a dominant individual scoring performance to put Monday's contest out of reach.

Four Hokies finished in double figures, with Wells, Suffren and Alyssa Latham contributing 12 points apiece. Reserve guard Kaleo Anderson added 11 points, connecting on three of her six attempts from beyond the arc.

Wells was particularly efficient, shooting 4-of-7 from the field while adding five assists and three steals in 22 minutes. Suffren finished 5-of-12 from the floor, complementing her scoring output with four steals.

Latham provided an offensive spark off the bench, finishing 5-of-7 from the field and adding three rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes. The Hokies' reserves accounted for 42 of their 85 points, while Virginia Tech finished with 22 assists on 32 made field goals — a 68.8% clip. The Hokies finished 6-of-17 from 3-point range, with Anderson accounting for half of their makes.

No. 3: Virginia Tech dominated the interior, though its offensive rebounding provided an additional advantage.

Virginia Tech's advantage wasn't limited to the turnover battle.

The Hokies outscored UT Martin 46-20 in the paint and finished with a plus-10 advantage on the glass, outrebounding the Skyhawks 41-31.

Dimaro was particularly effective inside, collecting a game-high 11 rebounds — eight defensive and three offensive — while finishing a perfect 3-of-3 from the field.

Forward Aniya Trent added six rebounds, including three offensive boards, while Amani Jenkins contributed five rebounds in 11 minutes. Virginia Tech collected 14 offensive rebounds compared to UT Martin's eight, generating 17 second-chance points. The Hokies also finished with 17 fast-break points.

Virginia Tech built its largest advantage to 48 points following a Kate Sears 3-pointer with 6:54 remaining in the fourth quarter. Monday's contest wasn't the stiffest test Virginia Tech will encounter this season, though the Hokies handled business against an overmatched opponent.