Three Players Who Will Decide Virginia Tech's March Madness Run

Virginia Tech's path in the NCAA Tournament begins with a matchup that could come down to small advantages.

The Hokies earned a No. 9 seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament and will face No. 8 seed Oregon in the first round Friday in Austin, Texas, with the winner likely advancing to face top-seeded Texas in the next round.

For Virginia Tech, the performances of Carleigh Wenzel, Carys Baker and Kilah Freelon could determine whether the Hokies make a deep run in March.

1. Carleigh Wenzel

If Virginia Tech needs a basket in a tight game, Carleigh Wenzel is often the player with the ball.

The junior guard has emerged as one of the Hokies' most important offensive playmakers. She leads Virginia Tech in points per game, averaging 15.3 a contest.

Wenzel is also getting hot at the right time of the year. In her most recent game against No. 16 North Carolina, Wenzel scored 26 points, leading the team. In the regular season finale against Virginia, Wenzel dropped a career high 29 points against the Cavaliers, including two made free throws right before time expired to give the Hokis the lead.

If Wenzel continues to play with confidence like she has recently, she is going to give opposing defenes trouble all game.

2. Carys Baker

Junior forward Carys Baker has been one of Virginia Tech's most productive players this season, averaging 14.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game while shooting more than 42 percent from the field. At 6-foot-2, Baker often creates matchup problems for opposing defenses thanks to her ability to stretch the floor and knock down threes.

However, Baker enters the NCAA Tournament coming off a difficult ACC Tournament. In Virginia Tech's opening game against Georgia Tech, she finished with nine points on 3-for-16 shooting. She also had a tough night in the Hokies' quarterfinal loss to North Carolina, scoring three points on 1-for-8 shooting.

If Virginia Tech hopes to make a deep run in March, the Hokies will need consistent production from Baker. At her best, she creates matchup problems with her size and versatility, forcing defenses to account for her both inside and on the perimeter. If she can rediscover the form that made her one of the ACC's most productive forwards this season, Baker could play a major role in determining how far Virginia Tech advances.

3. Kilah Freelon

Senior forward Kilah Freelon provides Virginia Tech with a physical presence in the paint that few teams can easily match. The 6-foot-1 forward is averaging 9.7 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. giving the Hokies a consistent interior scorer and reliable rebounder.

Freelon's impact often shows up in areas that become critical in tournament basketball. She is Virginia Tech's best rebounder, helping limit opposing teams to second-chance opportunities.

If Virginia Tech is going to make a deep run in March, Freelon's role in the paint will be crucial. If she can be an opposing force inside and grab double-digit rebounds as she has for much of the season, she could be a key factor in how far the Hokies advance.