2026 6'8 Shane Pendergrass#PhenomHoops @_shanep



Offers: East Carolina, Virginia Tech, George Mason, George Washington, Duquesne, California, La Salle, Seton Hall, Grambling, Norfolk State



No visits have been set as of yet@HargraveHoops @Coach_Rick57 @colbylewis20 @POBScout… pic.twitter.com/x5a20cm0Ru