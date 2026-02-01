Updated ACC Standings and Projected ACC Tournament Bracket After Saturday's Games (2/1)

While they were able to hang in more than some thought they would, Virginia Tech was still not able to pull off the upset against No. 4 Duke on Saturday. The Hokies dropped to 16-7 overall record and a 5-5 mark in the ACC. The next two tests for Virginia Tech could have a big impact on their standing in the league and their potential NCAA Tournament hope. They face NC State and Clemson the road this upcoming week.

After the loss yesterday, where did the Hokies land in the standings?

Here's the ACC standings following that game:

No. 4 Duke (9-0 ACC, 20-1 overall) No. 22 Clemson (8-1 ACC, 18-4 overall) No. 17 Virginia (7-2 ACC, 18-3 overall) NC State (7-2 ACC, 16-6 overall) Miami (6-3 ACC, 17-5 overall) No. 16 North Carolina (5-3 ACC, 17-4 overall) Louisville (5-4 ACC, 15-6 overall) Virginia Tech (5-5 ACC, 16-7 overall) SMU (4-4 ACC, 15-6 overall) California (4-5 ACC, 16-6 overall) Syracuse (4-5 ACC, 13-9 overall) Florida State (3-6 ACC, 10-12 overall) Stanford (3-6 ACC, 14-8 overall) Boston College (2-6 ACC, 9-12 overall) Pittsburgh (2-7 ACC, 9-13 overall) Georgia Tech (2-7 ACC, 11-11 overall) Notre Dame (2-7 ACC, 11-11 overall) Wake Forest (2-7 ACC, 11-11 overall)

Here's what a provisional bracket would look like if it was determined today:

First Round of Provisional ACC Tournament After Jan. 25

(12) Florida State vs. (13) Stanford

(10) California vs. (15) Pittsburgh

(11) Syracuse vs. (14) Boston College

Second Round of Provisional ACC Tournament After Jan. 25

(8) Virginia Tech vs. (9) SMU

(12/13) Florida State OR Stanford vs. (5) Miami

(10/15) California OR Pittsburgh vs. (7) Louisville

(11/14) Syracuse OR Boston College vs. (6) North Carolina

Quarterfinals of Provisional ACC Tournament After Jan. 25

(1) Duke vs. (8/9) SMU OR Virginia Tech

(4) NC State vs. (5/12/13) Miami OR Florida State OR Stanford

(2) Clemson vs. (7/10/15) Louisville OR California OR Pittsburgh

(3) Virginia vs. (6/11/14) North Carolina OR Syracuse OR Boston College

The games this week are going to be huge for Virginia Tech. If they can find some way to beat both the Wolfpack and the Tigers, that would give them two key victories against two of the best teams in the conference which would help them in the standings and in their pursuit of an NCAA Tournament bid. At worst, they could use a split of these games and it would be a big blow if they lost both.

