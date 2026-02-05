How Do Virginia Tech Men's, Women's Hoops Stack Up On ESPN's Latest Bracketology?

Virginia Tech men's and women's hoops are both on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament as of this morning, with the season inching ever-closer towards both ACC Tournaments. The women's ACC Tournament will take place from March 4-8, while the men's will be from March 10-14. Ahead of the home stretch for both teams, here's a look at how both teams are currently faring on ESPN's Bracketology predictions.

Men's Hoops

Virginia Tech men's basketball is currently listed as the No. 69 team on ESPN's Bracketology, the first team out of the 68-team field. The Hokies have eight games remaining, including five road games — all of which will take place on the road, away from the friendly confines of Cassell Coliseum.

In Virginia Tech's last game, the Hokies fell to Duke 72-58 in Cassell, suffering only their second loss of the season at home. Virginia Tech has split its 10 ACC games, with three of its five losses in league play decided by a possession via a game-winning shot. The Hokies currently sit eighth in the ACC standings via a tiebreaker over California; if the season ended today, they would contest the Golden Bears and receive a single bye.

Virginia Tech is back in action on Sunday, squaring off against N.C. State on Saturday, Feb. 7 at 12 p.m. ET. The game will be available for viewing on The CW Network as the Hokies look to move back above .500 in ACC play.

Slight change to Saturday's bump in Raleigh pic.twitter.com/VgRFgdBmAV — Virginia Tech Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) February 2, 2026

Women's Hoops

Virginia Tech women's basketball currently ranks as the No. 65 seed on ESPN's bracketology, the first seed in the "Last Four In" category, and four spots above the first team out, Arizona State. The Hokies (18-5, 8-3) have not lost since Jan. 4 (85-60 loss to then-No. 13 Louisville).

Taking it on the road -- IT'S GAMEDAY! ⚠️



🏀 » https://t.co/QvKvN7vzP9 pic.twitter.com/GYce7KDEsI — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) February 5, 2026

Virginia Tech currently sits third in the ACC standings via a head-to-head tiebreaker over Syracuse, which it defeated, 77-57, on Jan. 8. The Hokies enter their next clash, which comes tonight against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, on a seven-game winning streak. That streak currently is the third-longest in the ACC, only behind Louisville (14 straight victories) and Duke (13). At the time of writing, Virginia Tech sits at No. 42 in the NET rankings.

The Hokies' next game, against Notre Dame, will tip off at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be available for viewing on ACC Network Extra as the Hokies look to push their record in league play to a .750 mark.

