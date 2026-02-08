Updated ACC Standings and Projected ACC Tournament Bracket After Saturday's Games (2/8)

Following Virginia Tech's 82-73 loss to NC State in Raleigh Saturday afternoon, how do the Hokies stack up in the standings?

Here's the ACC standings following that game:

No. 4 Duke (10-1 ACC, 21-2 overall) No. 20 Clemson (10-1 ACC, 20-4 overall) No. 18 Virginia (7-2 ACC, 20-3 overall) NC State (9-2 ACC, 18-6 overall) No. 14 North Carolina (7-3 ACC, 19-4 overall) Miami (7-3 ACC, 18-5 overall) No. 24 Louisville (7-4 ACC, 17-6 overall) SMU (5-5 ACC, 16-7 overall) Virginia Tech (5-6 ACC, 17-7 overall) California (5-6 ACC, 17-7 overall) Florida State (4-6 ACC, 11-12 overall) Stanford (4-7 ACC, 15-9 overall) Syracuse (4-7 ACC, 13-11 overall) Wake Forest (2-8 ACC, 11-12 overall) Boston College (2-8 ACC, 9-14 overall)



Here's what a provisional bracket would look like if it was determined today:

First Round of Provisional ACC Tournament After Feb. 8

(12) Stanford vs. (13) Syracuse

vs. (13) (10) California vs. (15) Boston College

vs. (15) (11) Florida State vs. (14) Wake Forest

Second Round of Provisional ACC Tournament After Feb. 8

(8) SMU vs. (9) Virginia Tech

vs. (9) (12/13) Stanford OR Syracuse vs. (5) North Carolina

OR vs. (5) (10/15) California OR Boston College vs. (7) Louisville

OR vs. (7) (11/14) Florida State OR Wake Forest vs. (6) Miami

Quarterfinals of Provisional ACC Tournament After Feb. 8

(1) Duke vs. (8/9) SMU OR Virginia Tech

vs. (8/9) OR (4) NC State vs. (5/12/13) North Carolina OR Stanford OR Syracuse

vs. (5/12/13) OR OR (2) Clemson vs. (7/10/15) Louisville OR California OR Boston College

vs. (7/10/15) OR OR (3) Virginia vs. (6/11/14) Miami OR Florida State OR Wake Forest

Virginia Tech's upcoming contest vs. No. 20 Clemson this Wednesday could project as a must-win. The Hokies likely need to claim one or two road contests — or make a deep run in the ACC Tournament, which starts March 10 — to establish a serious road to March Madness.

Aside from the Hokies-Tigers bout, Virginia Tech has three other road contests remaining on its 2025-26 docket: Miami (Feb. 17), No. 14 North Carolina (Feb. 28) and No. 18 Virginia (March 7). For the Hokies to make their way to March Madness, at least one, and more likely, two of their final four bouts on the road will need to be captured for an NCAA Tournament bid to become reality.

The Hokies' next clash comes against the Tigers on Wednesday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be carried on ACC Network, which will also be the TV channel for Tech's games against Miami (Feb. 17, 8 p.m. ET) and Wake Forest (Feb. 21, 12 p.m. ET).

