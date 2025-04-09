Updated ACC Transfer Portal Rankings: Where Are the Hokies After A Big Commitment?
Virginia Tech had been quiet in the transfer portal prior to this weekend, but Mike Young and the Hokies landed a premier commitment from one of the best forwards in the transfer portal.
West Virginia transfer forward Amani Hansberry is going from the Big 12 to the ACC and will play for Virginia Tech this season. Earlier this week, Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young announced the hiring of West Virginia assistant coach Chester Frazier and one of Frazier's former players is also coming to Blacksburg.
This is going to be the third school for Hansberry, as he started his career at Illinois before going to Morgantown this past season. This year for the Mountaineers, Hansberry averaged 9.8 ppg and 6.5 RPG in 24 minutes per game. He played in 31 games this season for West Virginia and started 23 of them. He shot 43% from the field and 29% from three. The 6'8 240 LBS forward should be able to bring an instant impact to Virginia Tech and there should be plenty of minutes available.
According to 247Sports, Hansberry is the No. 72 overall player in the transfer portal and is rated as a four-star transfer prospect. He was a highly-rated recruit coming out of high school as well, ranking as the No. 61 overall prospect in the country, the No. 14 power forward in the country, and the No. 1 player in the state of Maryland.
So where does this commitment put Virginia Tech when it comes to the transfer portal rankings?
Because it is only one commitment, the Hokies are only tied for 9th with SMU and Wake Forest in the transfer portal rankings, but only three teams ahead of Virginia Tech have a better average player ranking than they do.
Louisville is leading the conference by a strong margin and the Cardinals are set up to potentially be the ACC favorite going into next season due to their strong transfer class. Right behind them is Clemson, Syracuse, Miami, and North Carolina. New Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas is off to a good start rebuilding the roster, while Syracuse got a big commitment last week when they landed Georgia Tech point guard Nait George, who was the ACC's assist leader last season.
Florida State has the most transfer commitments with five and they sit just ahead of Virginia Tech. Pittsburgh, Boston College, and NC State are right behind Virginia Tech in terms of teams that have a commitment. There are some teams that don't have a commitment, including defending champion Duke, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, and Stanford.
ACC Team Transfer Rankings (as of 4/9 via 247Sports)
1. Louisville
2. Clemson
3. Syracuse
4. Miami
5. North Carolina
6. Florida State
7. Cal
8. Virginia
9. SMU
10. Wake Forest
11. Virginia Tech
12. Pittsburgh
13. Boston College
14. NC State
