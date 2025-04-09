Virginia Tech Baseball Preview: A look at the Hokies upcoming match with the Trojans
After rallying for a comeback series victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Maroon and Orange sets their eyes on a new challenge.
Virginia Tech will return home to English Field to take on the Troy Trojans. Over the weekend, D1 Baseball released an updated ranking of the top 25 Division-I baseball programs, and the Hokies made the list.
Currently, Tech is ranked as No. 25. Their opponent, the Trojans, are ranked No. 20, which is consistent with their ranking the previous week. Perfect Game ranked Troy as No. 18, and the NCBWA ranked the Trojans as No. 19. The Trojans also posted an impressive 9-6 record for away games while the Hokies sport a 9-3 home advantage against non-conference teams.
After bouncing back from a tough loss to Radford and making it into the top 25 ranking, the Hokies have a lot to prove to maintain their top 25 ranking. Tech is hopeful for an upset win over the Trojans, but it will not be an easy match.
Senior Trojans Steven Meier and Blake Cavill will be tough bats to contest with, as both batters post a 0.350 batting average in 31 games.
Both squads have had impressive wins over ranked opponents, including the Trojans series win over Coastal Carolina, and Tech's series win over Louisville and sweep over Wake Forest. The Hokies' series win over No. 14 Louisville shows they can hold their own against strong competition.
It will likely be a high-scoring match between ranked opponents, but if the Hokies get off to a strong start, they have a chance at upsetting the Trojans.
First pitch is scheduled for Wednesday, April 9, at 6PM EST.
