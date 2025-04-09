2025 NFL Draft: Hokies Cornerback Dorian Strong Set To Visit AFC Super Bowl Contender
The 2025 NFL Draft is a couple of weeks away and there are several Virginia Tech prospects that are in line to be selected over the course of the next couple of weeks. One of them is cornerback Dorian Strong, who has been one of the best corners in the country over the past couple of seasons and one of the big sleepers in this year's draft. Strong won't be a first round pick, but he could be one of the best values in on day two and day three of the Draft.
Ahead of the Draft, prospects are taking their visits to see and talk to teams and according to Bills writer Ryan Talbot of New York Upstate, the Bills are going to be hosting a predraft visit with Strong.
There are not many better situations that Strong could be in than the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo is one of the best teams in the NFL and has one of the best head coaches in the NFL in Sean McDermott. McDermott is one of the best defensive coaches in the league and has drafted and developed talent in the secondary over the course of his career. A visit does not guarantee anything, but Strong is certainly on the Bills radar and he would have a chance to be one of the missing pieces for a team that is hoping to make a run to the Super Bowl next season.
Here are Strong's NFL Combine measurements:
- Height: 6'1'
- Weight: 185 lbs
- Hand Size: 9 1/4"
- Arm Length: 30 7/8"
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.50 (1.55 10-yard split)-18th best among cornerbacks
- Bench Press: NC
- Vertical Jump: 36.0" (10th best among cornerbacks)
- Broad Jump: 9' 8" (Last among cornerbacks)
- Three-Cone Drill: NC
Here is the scouting report on Strong courtesy of NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:
Overview
"Long, instinctive cornerback who can be a disruptive press corner or scan the field for ball production in zone. Strong has average play strength getting off of blocks and tackling, but it doesn’t bother his press redirect or ability to effectively contest catches. He has issues matching route breaks and flipping to sprint against deep targets due to average hips and foot quickness. He plays with adequate field awareness and anticipation in reading the quarterback. Strong should begin his career as a backup, but his cover talent could ultimately overcome any coverage concerns on the next level."
Strengths
- Effective jab with lateral slide to sidetrack release and route timing.
- Studies quarterback from deep zone and anticipates his action.
- Plays with plus instincts and route anticipation in his drops.
- Stays tight to wideout’s chest when phasing the route.
- Takes clues from receiver’s eyes to time his turn and locate.
- Hand swipes at catch point are accurate and well-timed.
- Drops low and takes out runner’s legs with a wrap or chop.
Weaknesses
- Leggy movements create lagging change of direction in space.
- Small stalls with his turn-and-run and lateral transitions.
- Greedy intentions create opportunity to beat him with high/low and double-moves.
- Targeted by physical perimeter blocking from Vanderbilt.
- Flies into run support with steep angles and will lose contain.
