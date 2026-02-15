Updated NET and KenPom Rankings For Virginia Tech After Its Loss to Florida State

Virginia Tech men's basketball is on the back foot both momentum-wise and in the metrics following its 92-69 blowout loss to Florida State.

The Hokies were competitive in the opening half, possessing a 42-39 lead at intermission; however, over the final 20 minutes, Virginia Tech was pummeled, being outscored by 26 in a dominant 53-27 half for the Seminoles. As a result, the Hokies have taken a serious hit, both in the predictive metrics and ESPN's Bracketology, where they're now the sixth team out and listed as the No. 74 seed.

So, how do the Hokies now look on KenPom and the NET rankings?

In KenPom, Virginia Tech has dropped 11 spots, falling from No. 54 down to No. 65. The Hokies now possess a net rating of +12.29, sitting with an adjusted offensive efficiency mark of 115.3 (No. 77) and an adjusted defensive efficiency tally of 103.1 (No. 65). Virginia Tech's adjusted tempo currently sits at 67.6 (No. 177), its luck factor clocks in at +.046 (No. 75) and its strength of schedule net rating now stands at +8.33 (No. 63).

In the NET rankings, Virginia Tech's defeat resulted in a less pronounced drop, albeit still a significant one. After the Hokies' 92-69 loss to the Seminoles — who vaulted up 13 spots to No. 82 — Virginia Tech now finds itself at No. 56 in the NET, holding a 3-7 record in Quadrant 1, 4-1 in Quadrant 2, 3-1 in Quadrant 3 and a 7-0 record in Quadrant 4. As it stands, Florida State will represent a Quadrant 3 loss for the Hokies unless it can elevate into the top-75 of the NET.

In league play, Virginia Tech's turnovers have become a recurring problem; the Hokies have turned the ball over on 16.8% of their possessions, third-worst in the ACC. Moreover, Virginia Tech has logged an effective field goal percentage of just 49.9% in league play, 15th of 18 teams in the conference.

Though its three-point defense has remained solid, sitting at a 31.9% clip (league play only - LPO) — fourth-best in the ACC — it hasn't effectively countered Virginia Tech's woes in the interior. The Hokies currently rank second-to-last in the conference block percentage (LPO) with a 7.0% rate.

Virginia Tech's next chance to rebound comes Tuesday, Feb. 17, when the Hokies travel to Coral Gables, Florida to take on Miami. The contest will tip off at 8 p.m. ET and will be available for viewing on the ACC Network. The Hurricanes currently clock in at No. 35 in the NET rankings and are the lowest-ranked of Tech's three final road opponents.

