Updated Women's Selection Sunday Projections: Is Virginia Tech On the Outside Looking In?
After a disappointing first round exit at the hands of Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech is going into Selection Sunday on the edge of their seat and hoping that the selection committee will put them in. The Hokies have been going back and forth on the bubble all season long, but the wait will be over for them tomorrow, for better or for worse.
So where do the latest projections have them one day away? ESPN's Charlie Creme updated the bracket last night and has Virginia Tech as the first team out. The last four teams in included Iowa State, Washington, Princeton, and Harvard. Virginia Tech, Saint Joseph's, James Madison, and UNLV are the first four out. Minnesota, Murray State, Colorado, and Arizona were the next four teams out.
Here was Creme's explanation for his projection:
"The Ivy League needed a close and competitive high-level game between Princeton and Harvard on Friday in the tournament semifinals to remain a three-bid conference. Mission accomplished. Harmoni Turner scored an Ivy Madness-record 44 points to help the Crimson edge the Tigers in a thrilling, well-played game. Princeton's performance, even in a loss, is enough to keep the Tigers in the field. They are now the Last Team In and Virginia Tech remains as the First Team Out. Observable component, or what most people have referred to over the years as the "eye test," is one of the 11 official criteria the selection committee utilizes. Princeton looked worthy of an NCAA bid, and it keeps the Ivy League's hopes for three bids alive. Another highly competitive game in Saturday's final between Harvard and regular-season champion Columbia might still be necessary for three to make it come Selection Sunday, but Friday's results were the best-case scenario for the Ivy."
Today, Harvard is currently No. 35 in the NET rankings. They are 4-3 against Quad 1 and Quad 2 teams. Virginia Tech is No. 46 in NET, with a 5-10 mark in Quad 1 and Quad 2 games. Princeton is No. 47 in NET and is 4-4 against Quad 1 and Quad 2 games. The Hokies have the edge in Quad 1 and Quad 2 wins and it will be a very close decision tomorrow. If they had beaten Georgia Tech, this team might have been in and not had to sweat it out on Selection Sunday.
Here is a refresher on how NET is calculated:
"The NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) for women’s basketball is the contemporary sorting tool used to measure a team’s quality and help evaluate team resumes for selection and seeding in the NCAA tournament. NET ranking is determined by who you played, where you played, how efficiently you played and the result of the game."
Tune in tomorrow night to see if the Hokies are included.
