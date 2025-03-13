Virginia Tech Football: Three Freshmen To Watch This Spring For the Hokies
It is always fun to look at future budding stars on any team. After the season the Hokies had last year, finishing 6-7, it is easy to look into the future of what may come to fruition. Today’s task is to look at some incoming freshmen who could help return the Hokies to national prominence.
1. Jahmari DeLoatch
247Sports four-star defensive back Jahmari DeLoatch comes into a bare Virginia Tech defensive back room. DeLoatch hails from Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake, Va., where in his senior season, he tallied over 40 tackles and three interceptions en route to Oscar Smith winning the VHSL Class 6 state championship.
With new defensive coordinator Sam Siefkes looking to experiment with his defenses, do not be surprised to see DeLoatch make the odd appearance.
2. Kelden Ryan
Quarterback Kelden Ryan is yet another Hokie quarterback to look out for. Ryan spent last season at DeSoto High School, where he tallied 39 total touchdowns through the air and on the ground. Ryan received offers from the likes of Penn State, Miami, Colorado, Texas A&M and many more elite programs across the nation.
Rated as the nation's No. 55 overall quarterback by 247Sports, while quarterback Kyron Drones is looking to bounce back from a down year. Assuming Ryan will use his redshirt, expect him to be a name to watch over the next couple of years.
3. Jeffery Overton Jr.
Running back Jeffery Overton Jr. will be entering a crowded running back room, as Tech enlisted four transfer running backs through the portal. However, Overton Jr. will surely make an impact as a Hokie.
Tennessee, Ohio State and Penn State are just a few of the programs Overton Jr. received offers from.
The 247Sports four-star recruit was named Region 6C Offensive Player of the Year as a senior and was a second-team all-state selection, along with two VHSL Class 6 state championships at Freedom High School.
Collecting a player of Overton Jr.'s caliber shows real intent from head coach Brent Pry and his recruiting staff. In previous regimes, players like Overton Jr. would have moved elsewhere. However, with an intense focus on in-state recruiting, players like Overton Jr. are more likely to commit.
While likely not many snaps will be taken by any of these three players this season, all of them possess the initial talent to be Hokies and will likely lead this squad in years to come.
