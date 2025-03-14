Virginia Tech Football: Best NFL Team Fits for Jaylin Lane
Hailing from Middle Tennessee State two years ago, Jaylin Lane impressed in his time as a Hokie. Lane led the Hokies in receiving yards last season (466) and was also named ACC Receiver of the Week after catching seven passes for 106 yards and a touchdown at Old Dominion early in the season.
Like fellow Hokie Bhayshul Tuten, Jaylin Lane had an explosive NFL scouting combine. Below is CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso's analysis of Lane:
Notable workout figures
- 40-yard dash: 4.34 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.50 seconds
- Vertical jump: 40 inches
- Broad jump: 11 feet
Is he good? Yes | New projected round range: Round 2-3
"Jaylin Lane feels like that Day 2 receiver (now, after the combine) who, in a few years, we'll realize should've be locked into Round 1 in a weak receiver class. Think George Pickens, Rashee Rice, Jayden Reed, Nico Collins or any of the three studs who were picked in the second round in 2019 (Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown and DK Metcalf). "
"He's lightning in a bottle out of the slot. His feet look like they're moving at that 1.5x speed you use when listening to your podcast on your nightly walk. Lane didn't run a variety of routes. But do you need to when you're quick underneath and can scare cornerbacks over the top with your pure speed? And when he does break off in a different direction, there's a discernible "snap" to it. Lane has YAC niftiness to his game, too. "
When looking at teams in that slot who are on the lookout for wide receivers in the third round, the Los Angeles Rams stick out as a potential place for Lane to land. The Rams have the 90th pick in the draft and are without star wideout Cooper Kupp, who recently announced his departure from the team. Despite the Rams recently signing Davante Adams, there is still a future to look out for where Lane could be a puzzle piece.
Another team around that area that is also looking for a wideout is the Green Bay Packers. However, with the Packers’ oldest receiver being 25, I'd expect them to opt for a bigger name in the free-agent market.
There are still questions about Lane's last season in college, as his 466 yards do not jump out at you, meaning he could fall deep into the draft. Yet I would certainly expect Lane to be on an NFL roster sooner rather than later.
