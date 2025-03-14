Virginia Tech Football: Three Positions Virginia Tech Need to target in the Spring Portal
Following Virginia Tech's disappointing 24-10 loss to Minnesota in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, it was clear that change was needed. While obviously, that was a gutted squad and a coaching staff nowhere near fully filled, there was a certain stale feeling that rained on a team projected to do much better than 6-7.
Since that loss early on in January, the Hokies have undergone a mass reconstruction. Twenty-two transfers have departed the program, and while 19 have slotted in nicely back to the Hokie team, there is still room for improvement.
Wide receiver
While the Hokies did nicely in bringing in former Wake Forest wideout Donavon Greene, the former Demon Deacon has been plagued with injuries, suffering two season-ending injuries.
The soon-to-be senior Greene will automatically be a contender for the No. 1 spot in this squad. With the possibilities of injuries hampering his time at Tech, there will be a need for reinforcements.
Defensive tackle
Virginia Tech saw the exit of one of its most consistent players in Aeneas Peebles to the NFL draft. Peebles rang in a 2024 All-ACC first team last season, along with 32 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss.
Arias Nash was brought into the squad from Mercer. Nash plugged the hole last season with 49 tackles and an eye-popping eight sacks.
The Hokies also brought in 6-foot-8, 250-pound Jahzari Priester. Priester hails from Hampton University. Priester comes into Tech after just one season at Hampton. Priester is bound to spend a majority of his first season in development. The Hokies could look for some more competition for Nash and current tackle Kelvin Gilliam Jr.
Offensive line
One of the many changes seen in the Hokies’ coaching ranks was a new offensive line coach in Matt Moore. Moore came from West Virginia, where he held the same position as a Mountaineer since 2019.
Moore has already brought in three offensive linemen from Morgantown, including Tomas Rimac, Kyle Altuner and Lucas Austin.
Seeing Moore trying to poach any more offensive linemen from West Virginia at the moment looks unlikely, but with Moore’s longstanding connections in the Big 12, perhaps some more offensive line prospects are needed to fill the holes left by Braelin Moore and Xavier Chaplin, who each went to SEC schools.
