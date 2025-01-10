Virginia Tech Basketball: Cassell Colliseum Sold Out for Liz Kitley Night
One of the greatest Hokies of all time is getting her jersey retired less than a year after her final game as a Hokie. Virginia Tech will retire the No. 33 in the rafters. The ceremony will be held on January 19th when the Hokies take on Louisville. It was announced that the tickets for that game and ceremony had sold out.
Kitley is undoubtedly one of the best Hokies to ever put on the uniform. Her Virginia Tech record book is large as she ranks first in games started (151), ranks first in minutes played (4,326), ranks first in points scored (2,709), ranks second in scoring average (17.9), ranks first in double-figure games (125), ranks first in double-double games (76, also an ACC record), ranks first in career 30-point games (13), ranks first in field goals made (1,109), ranks first in career field goal percentage (55.2), ranks second in free throws made (483), ranks first in rebounds (1,506, also an ACC record), ranks first in rebound average (10.0), ranks first in blocks (331), ranks first in blocks average (2.2), and she is only woman in ACC history to record 2,500 points and 1,500 rebounds, per Virginia Tech Athletics.
Unfortunately, Kitley’s career at Virginia Tech was cut short after a torn ACL in March of 2024. After that season, she would receive the ACC Player of the Year Award, finishing her three peat of the award. She will be the first Virginia Tech women’s basketball player to get her jersey number retired in the 21st century.
Shortly after her career ended at Virginia Tech, Kinley was selected in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Las Vegas Aces. She was selected as the 24th player in the draft and was included as one of the two maximum of the Aces’ inactive players. She has not yet made her WNBA debut due to her injury.
Per Virginia Tech Athletics:
”A night to remember is in store for Hokie Nation, as Virginia Tech Athletics proudly announces that the women’s basketball game against Louisville on Sunday, Jan. 19, has officially sold out.
The game will also serve as a special celebration of Liz Kitley, with the former All-American and ACC Player of the Year having her jersey retired.
Fans who have already purchased tickets will receive a limited-edition Liz Kitley bobblehead, a special keepsake to mark the occasion. Those unable to attend the game but still interested in obtaining a bobblehead can sign up for one through additional offerin gs
If you’re still hoping to attend the game, fans can visit SeatGeek, the official fan-to-fan ticket marketplace of Virginia Tech Athletics, for any available resale tickets.
The Hokies (10-4, 1-2 ACC) are coming off their first ACC victory under head coach Megan Duffy, having recently defeated Miami (Fla.) 68-64 on the road. Tech’s next game at home will be against Wake Forest on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, with tickets starting at $7.”
