Virginia Tech Basketball: ESPN BPI Heavily Favors Notre Dame In Today's ACC Matchup
After taking a loss to SMU earlier this week, Virginia Tech hopes to bounce back today on the road against Notre Dame. Virginia Tech is still competing for a first round bye in the ACC Tournament and could use a win today after falling short vs the Mustangs.
Virginia Tech is not only an underdog in the betting markets, but in ESPN's BPI as well (Basketball Power Index). According to BPI, Notre Dame has an 81% chance to win the game today.
But what is BPI? Here is how ESPN describes it:
"The Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Strength of Record (SOR) is a measure of team accomplishment based on how difficult a team's W-L record is to achieve. Game predictions account for opponent strength, pace of play, site, travel distance, day's rest and altitude, and are used to simulate the season 10,000 times to produce season projections. Numbers update daily."
Tech enters Saturday’s tilt with Notre Dame having won two of its last three games, including back-to back road victories over Florida State and Virginia. Sean Pedulla erupted for a game-high 28 points to lead Tech to an 82-76 victory the last time these two sides squared off. In the Hokies’ last trip to Notre Dame, the Hokies had their six-game winning streak in the series snapped, 74-66. It was the longest active winning streak for Tech against an ACC foe. VT leads the all-time series, 11-10. Tech has a 4-5 record at Notre Dame. Prior to last season, the Hokies’ last loss to ND came on March 7, 2020 in Mike Young’s first season. The Irish won that game, 64-56. In Tech’s last five wins against the Irish, the Hokies are averaging 81.6 ppg.
Tobi Lawal has four double-doubles on the season, which are the most by a VT player since Lynn Kidd’s five from last season. Lawal had four double-doubles a year ago at VCU. Lawal became the first Hokie to record back-to-back double-doubles since Justyn Mutts did so in November 2022. The London, England native is one of four players to rank in the top 20 in both scoring and rebounding in ACC-only games.
Tech point guard Ben Hammond and Notre Dame forward Garrett Sundra both played prep ball at Paul VI, leading the Panthers to a No. 1 ranking in 2024.
Virginia Tech Projected Starting Lineup
G Ben Hammond
G Tyler Johnson
G Jaden Schutt
F Tobi Lawal
C Mylyjael Poteat
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Virginia Tech is a 7.5 point underdog today and the total is set at 135.5.
