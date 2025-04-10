Virginia Tech Football: Three Players On Defense To Watch In Hokies Spring Game
As the annual Virginia Tech spring game rolls around, so does the excitement as possible stars show Tech fans what they can look out for. And in year four, under Brent Pry, excitement is needed to bolster the hopes of Tech fans.
Today's task is to look at some of the top prospects on defense to look out for during Saturday's spring game.
James Djonkam
Djonkam should be a name Virginia Tech fans should be excited for. The former Eastern Michigan linebacker has experienced a change of usage since his move to Southwest Virginia.
"I started off at outside linebacker, and then they moved me to defensive end, and I was probably the best change that without a doubt I made since playing college football, like playing defensive end is so freeing I get it just hit, don't got a think, just go."
"I love how simple and see ball get ball it is, like, as soon as the ball snaps, look at the running back's alignment and base my stance off of that, and then boom, just go."
Ben Bell
Bell is a player with the potential to help solidify a Virginia Tech defensive line that was torn apart thanks to departures from last season.
It is an impossible ask for a defensive end to replicate the numbers produced by Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. after his world-beating last season. Powell-Ryland marked 16 sacks on the year, exuding his dominance.
What Bell offers is experience and a replenishing of options to a defensive line that was bound to drop off without Powell-Ryland, or fellow NFL hopeful, Aeneas Peebles.
Before last season began, Bell was nominated for a number of watchlists including the Bednarik Award, Reese's Senior Bowl, and the Lombardi Award Watch List.
Isaiah Brown-Murray
Isaiah Brown-Murray, more commonly reffered to as IBM, offers the Hokies a strong secondary defender with a desire to stick out among the rest.
"I really was looking for a better opportunity to go to the NFL, that's the ultimate goal, my dream when I got the Virginia Tech...It just felt like home, and it felt like they would be able to develop me to get to that next step."
IBM also referred to Siefkes as someone who has helped his development, despite not knowing who the future defensive coordinator for the Hokies was going to be at the time of Brown-Murrays recruitment.
"It's been really good. He has a lot of knowledge, and you could tell that he's been around football a long time. He's been great. Like he's taught me a lot and it seems like he's got a lot of belief and trust in me, so I appreciate that."
All of these names will make instant impacts at Virginia Tech, and expect them to showcase to the Hokie faithful why they can make the difference, on Saturday.
