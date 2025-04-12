LIVE Updates: Team Orange takes on Team White at Virginia Tech's annual Spring Game
Virginia Tech is wrapping up their spring practice with a different format of their usual spring game.
Instead of the usual two different sets of offense and defense, head coach Brent Pry and his staff have added a bit of jeopardy by holding one team (team Orange) to offense, and the other team (team White) on defense.
The game will be ran in the format listed below.
1st Quarter 15 Minutes (Traditional in-game clock stoppages will apply)
2nd Quarter 12 Minutes (Traditional in-game clock stoppages will apply)
Halftime15 Minutes
3rd Quarter 12 Minutes (Running Clock)
4th Quarter 12 Minutes (Running Clock)
In the first half Tech will kick punts, field goals and PATs. In the secoind half, Tech will kick field goals and PATs only, not kickoffs or punts.
If a drive stalls and Tech would normally punt, the ball will be advanced 40 yards. Drives will begin at the 25-yard line following touchdowns.
In terms of the scoring format if the Hokie offense was to score a touchdown, they will be awarded with six points, a field goal would give three points and a 2-pt conversion also awards two points, with a PAT giving the typical one.
On defense, a TD is worth seven points, a takeaway is worth four points, a 4th down stop is worth three points, a 3 & out is worth two points, a safety is worth two points, a stop is worth one, and a sack/TFL is worth one point.
