Virginia Tech Basketball: How did the Hokies NET Ranking Change Following The Loss to Clemson?
While March is the biggest month in college basketball, February is pivotal. Teams are trying to position themselves for a run in the conference tournaments and the big dance, not just at the top, but everywhere. In the ACC, there is a host of teams trying to avoid being one of the bottom three teams in the ACC and missing out on making the conference tournament. Virginia Tech is one of those teams.
The Hokies were sitting at 3-3 in ACC play not long ago, but have since dropped three straight. Among those losses was a defeat at the hands of Georgia Tech, who the Hokies are close to in the standings. Currently, Mike Young's team would make the ACC Tournament, but it is by no means a sure thing.
So how did yesterday's loss affect the Hokies NET Ranking? It actually did not change that much and Virginia Tech moved from 188 to 187. The Hokies are 0-4 against quad-1 teams, 1-6 against quad-2 teams, 1-2 against quad-3 teams, and 6-0 against quad-4 teams.
For a refresher, here is how the NCAA calculates NET Ranking:
"The 2024-25 men's basketball season marks the seventh season of the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, which replaced the RPI prior to the 2018-19 season as the primary sorting tool for evaluating teams. In May 2020, the NCAA announced there will be changes made to the NCAA Evaluation Tool to increase accuracy and simplify it by reducing a five-component metric to just two.
The remaining factors include the Team Value Index (TVI), which is a result-based feature that rewards teams for beating quality opponents, particularly away from home, as well as an adjusted net efficiency rating. The adjusted efficiency is a team’s net efficiency, adjusted for strength of opponent and location (home/away/neutral) across all games played. For example, a given efficiency value (net points per 100 possessions) against stronger opposition rates higher than the same efficiency against lesser opponents and having a certain efficiency on the road rates higher than the same efficiency at home.
ACC Standings (1/26)
1. Duke (9-0 ACC, 17-2 Overall)
2. Clemson (9-1, 17-4)
3. Louisville (8-1, 15-5)
4. Wake Forest (7-2, 15-5)
5. Stanford (6-3, 14-6)
6. North Carolina (6-3, 13-8)
7. SMU (6-3, 15-5)
8. Pittsburgh (4-4, 13-6)
9. Cal (4-5, 11-9)
10. Florida State (4-5, 13-7)
11. Notre Dame (3-5, 9-10)
12. Syracuse (3-6, 9-11)
13. Georgia Tech (3-6, 9-11)
14. Virginia Tech (3-6, 8-12)
15. NC State (2-6, 9-10)
16. Virginia (2-7, 9-11)
17. Boston College (1-8, 9-11)
18. Miami (0-9, 4-16)
