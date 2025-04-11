Virginia Tech Basketball Makes Final Schools For Oregon State Transfer Guard
The transfer portal for college basketball still has plenty of talented players in it and one of them is Oregon State guard Damarco Minor. Minor started his college career with the SIU Edwardsville Cougars and then played last season with the Beavers before re-entering the transfer portal. Minor is down to three schools, one of them being Virginia Tech. The Hokies, along with Florida State and Pitt, are hoping to land the talented guard to go on their roster.
Minor is one of the best passers remaining in the portal, averaging 5.1 APG last season, as well as 9.8 PPG and 4.1 RPG. He would fill a need in the Virginia Tech backcourt for next season, as the Hokies have lost Jaydon Young and Brandon Rechsteiner. All three of the finalists for Minor are in the process of rebuilding their rosters for next season and this would be a big win for Mike Young and his coaching staff.
Virginia Tech got their first big transfer addition last week.
West Virginia transfer forward Amani Hansberry is going from the Big 12 to the ACC and will play for Virginia Tech this season. Earlier last week, Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young announced the hiring of West Virginia assistant coach Chester Frazier, and one of Frazier's former players is also coming to Blacksburg.
This is going to be the third school for Hansberry, as he started his career at Illinois before going to Morgantown this past season. This year for the Mountaineers, Hansberry averaged 9.8 ppg and 6.5 RPG in 24 minutes per game. He played in 31 games this season for West Virginia and started 23 of them. He shot 43% from the field and 29% from three. The 6'8 240 LBS forward should be able to bring an instant impact to Virginia Tech, and there should be plenty of minutes available.
According to 247Sports, Hansberry is the No. 72 overall player in the transfer portal and is rated as a four-star transfer prospect. He was a highly-rated recruit coming out of high school as well, ranking as the No. 61 overall prospect in the country, the No. 14 power forward in the country, and the No. 1 player in the state of Maryland.
ACC Team Transfer Rankings (as of 4/11 via 247Sports)
1. Louisville
2. Miami
3. North Carolina
4. Clemson
5. Virginia
6. Syracuse
7. Florida State
8. Cal
9. Wake Forest
10. Pitt
11. NC State
12. SMU
13. Virginia Tech
14. Boston College
Duke, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, and Stanford do not have a commitment in the transfer portal.
