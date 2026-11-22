After a win over Northwestern on Friday, the Hokies are back in action on Sunday afternoon.

Virginia Tech men’s basketball wraps up its Charleston Classic slate with Oklahoma State at 3:30 p.m. ET. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

1st Half

Starters for Virginia Tech:

Miles Heide

Amani Hansberry

Jaylen Curry

Ben Hammond

Isaiah Elohim

15:29- Hokies trail the Cowboys 11-10

8:11- Virginia Tech and Oklahoma State are tied up at 28-28. Bot offenses have been solid to start the game here

3:33- Oklahoma State leads Virginia Tech 39-36. Jaylen Curry leads the way with 10 points for Virginia Tech so far in this one

At the half, Virginia Tech and Oklahoma State are tied 41-41. Curry leads the way with 12 points, while Ben Hammond has eight. Virginia Tech is shooting 47% from the field and 53% from three, with six turnovers. However, they are allowing Oklahoma State to shoot 59% from the field and 50% from three.