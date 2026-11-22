Virginia Tech Basketball vs. Oklahoma State Live Updates: Scores and Analysis
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After a win over Northwestern on Friday, the Hokies are back in action on Sunday afternoon.
Virginia Tech men’s basketball wraps up its Charleston Classic slate with Oklahoma State at 3:30 p.m. ET. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
1st Half
Starters for Virginia Tech:
- Miles Heide
- Amani Hansberry
- Jaylen Curry
- Ben Hammond
- Isaiah Elohim
15:29- Hokies trail the Cowboys 11-10
8:11- Virginia Tech and Oklahoma State are tied up at 28-28. Bot offenses have been solid to start the game here
3:33- Oklahoma State leads Virginia Tech 39-36. Jaylen Curry leads the way with 10 points for Virginia Tech so far in this one
At the half, Virginia Tech and Oklahoma State are tied 41-41. Curry leads the way with 12 points, while Ben Hammond has eight. Virginia Tech is shooting 47% from the field and 53% from three, with six turnovers. However, they are allowing Oklahoma State to shoot 59% from the field and 50% from three.
Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position that he has held since July 2025. Hughes is a junior at Virginia Tech majoring in sports media and analytics. He also serves as the open-wheel correspondent for the motorsports outlet Steering Wheel Nation, where he has written on Formula 1, the NTT IndyCar Series, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Hughes has previously authored bylines in 3304 Sports, Virginia Tech's multimedia student journalism outlet.Follow thomashughes_05
Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell