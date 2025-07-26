Virginia Tech Forward Neoklis Avdalas Named a Way-Too-Early Breakout Star By CBS Sports For The Upcoming Season
While last season was very forgettable for Mike Young and Virginia Tech, this season is already shaping up to be different. The Hokies have remade their roster in the transfer portal this offseason and arguably no addition was more important for Mike Young's 2025-2026 team than international forward Neoklis Avdalas. Avdalas has been lighting it up overseas this summer and should be ready to make an impact for the Hokies sooner rather than later.
CBS Sports analyst Isaac Trotter was naming his top breakout candidates for next season, and Avdalas was one of the players who was mentioned:
"The smooth 6-foot-7 wing figures to be one of Virginia Tech's go-to options. Don't be surprised if the Hokies are much-improved this year, and Avdalas firmly positions himself as an NBA Draft pick in 2026."
Avdalas was projected as a second-round prospect in this year's draft, but he is coming to Blacksburg to try and lift his draft stock even higher. It is hard to understate how much this means to Virginia Tech, and it could make them a potential tournament team in 2026.
“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Neo to the Virginia Tech family,” head coach Mike Young said. “This is a huge addition for our program. Neo is a highly sought-after talent with tremendous upside. His versatility is off the charts; he can impact the game in a variety of ways and is a three-level scorer.
“Hokie Nation is going to love watching him compete, and I can’t wait to have the opportunity to coach him. Neo has the chance to be a difference-maker in college basketball, and we’re thrilled he chose to pursue that at Virginia Tech.”
Ranked as the No. 2 international newcomer in the 2025 class by 247Sports, Avdalas spent the past two seasons competing in Greece’s top-tier HEBA A1 league, first with AS Karditsas in 2023-24, and most recently with Peristeri BC. As an 18-year-old playing against seasoned professionals, he averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 18.5 minutes per game across 26 contests. He recorded shooting splits of 43.6% from the field, 35.7% from deep, and 70.3% at the line.
He was impressive at the 2025 NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, Illinois, where Avdalas competed in two scrimmages alongside top international and college prospects. On day one, he recorded eight points, five rebounds, four assists, and a steal in 21 minutes. The following day, Avdalas produced 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and two blocks in 23 minutes, showcasing his all-around impact.
In an article from 247Sports analyst Grant Hughes (written before Avdalas committed to VT), Avdalas was ranked as the second best international player in college basketball, behind only Duke guard Dame Sarr:
"Avdalas is testing the NBA Draft waters but is poised to be an instant impact player at the college level should he choose that path.
The 19-year-old prospect has already claimed several major honors in his young career, securing the Greek Super Cup in 2021, earning Greek All-Star recognition in 2023 and capturing the Greek League Best Young Player award in 2024.
The 6-foot-8 Avdalas averaged 8.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game with Peristeri B.C. (Greek Basketball League) last season. He shot 39.3% from behind the arc.
Avdalas has taken visits to Virginia Tech and Baylor this offseason and is expected to take more if he pulls his name from the NBA Draft.
"Neoklis Avdalas is a slick 6-foot-8 wing who can handle it and navigate pick-and-rolls as a secondary creator," Trotter said. "Can pass, dribble and shoot pretty comfortably. Avdalas offers real positional size, but he's not a blow-you-away athlete.
"His body control and feel are impeccable and help him create value whether he's playing on or off the ball."