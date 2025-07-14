Virginia Tech Men's Basketball: Hokies Commit Neoklis Avdalas Shines to Open 2025 FIBA U20 EuroBasket

🇬🇷 Neoklis Avdalas today for Greece in the win over Lithuania in the FIBA U20 Eurobasket



17 points

7 assists

5 boards

6-12 FG

3-7 3P

2-2 FT



The 6’8 PG is committed to Virginia Tech next season and is going into next season with significant draft buzz.



Big time prospect