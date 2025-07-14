Virginia Tech Men's Basketball: Hokies Commit Neoklis Avdalas Shines to Open 2025 FIBA U20 EuroBasket
The Hokies may have struck gold. That's exactly what their future player is seeking.
Since Greek star Neoklis Avdalas committed to the Hokies, fans have been eager to see him don the maroon and orange. However, Avdalas is currently set on bringing home gold for his country.
Formally known as the European Championship, the FIBA U20 EuroBasket 2025 tournament has started well for Greece. They currently lead their group with two wins through the start of group play. They, alongside Germany, Israel and Serbia, have been dominating the tourney. Avdalas is not only contributing to their hot start but leading the charge.
Here's how Avdalas' first two games panned out.
Game 1: Greece 84, Lithuania 65
Greece started its run with the day's most dominant victory. This game gave a clear look at Avdalas’ skill set for those who hadn’t watched him before. His known strengths were his IQ and touch around the rim, but he did that and more. He finished with 17 points on 50% shooting and was more confident from deep as well, going 3-for-7 from beyond the arc.
He was an electric passer, as well. His seven assists showcased the exact kind of play Tech head coach Mike Young coveted. He played unselfishly, often looking to involve teammates even when he had chances to score himself. His game shows a level of poise, and his ability to distribute at his size is valuable for any team, whether it be the Hokies, Greece or possibly in the NBA.
Defensively, he utilized his size to its fullest extent. He was a constant force on the perimeter, creating numerous opportunities in transition.
Game 2: Greece 107 - Czechia 66
Through two games, Greece has been the highest-scoring team. They rank second in field goal percentage and first in three-point percentage. Accompanying their torrid shooting, Greece also has the most assists and the second-most rebounds. While high scoring comes with a risk, they have protected the ball better than any other team.
While Avdalas took a step back in the scoring column, he still made an impact. His minutes went down, likely due to the overwhelming manner of their victory. He was scoreless from three-point range and dormant overall from the field, finishing with just eight points.
His most shining moment was under the glass. He totaled 15 rebounds in 25 minutes of play, the second-most in a single game of the tournament so far. This weekend, he finished second in both rebounds and assists per game. In each metric of the stat sheet, the Greek phenom's name consistently flashes towards the top. He’s drawing attention for his college-ready tools and upside that are intriguing NBA teams.
College basketball fans have seen the continued dominance of overseas talent in the States, both in the NBA and collegiate ball. If Avdalas continues to develop, the Hokies may have a diamond in the rough.
The FIBA U20 EuroBasket tournament will continue in Heraklion, Greece, through July 20. After a strong opening weekend, this event could offer a glimpse of what Virginia Tech fans might expect from Avdalas down the road.