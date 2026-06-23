Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Announces Neutral-Site Clash With Iowa

Virginia Tech men's basketball has revealed another one of its non-conference showdowns. The Hokies will contest Iowa in a neutral-site showdown at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

It will be the two teams' second meeting in Iowa following a 2009 trip to Carver-Hawkeye Arena for that year's Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Virginia Tech is 4-0 against the Hawkeyes all-time, with the last meeting coming in 2017. Here's a look at the results of each game:

Nov. 29, 2006 - Cassell Coliseum (Blacksburg, Va.): Virginia Tech won, 69-65

Virginia Tech won, 69-65 Dec. 1, 2009 - Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, Iowa): Virginia Tech won, 70-64

Virginia Tech won, 70-64 Nov. 27, 2012 - Cassell Coliseum (Blacksburg, Va.): Virginia Tech won, 95-79

Virginia Tech won, 95-79 Nov. 28, 2017 - Cassell Coliseum (Blacksburg, Va.): Virginia Tech won, 79-55

Last season, Iowa went 24-13 (10-10 Big Ten) under first-year head coach Ben McCollum. The Hawkeyes made it to the Elite Eight last season, toppling No. 8 seed, No. 1 seed and defending national champions Florida and No. 4 seed Nebraska.

TV time and television information for the contest will be allowed at a later date.

With the announcement of the Iowa contest, Virginia Tech men's basketball now has 10 non-conference contests confirmed for the 2026-27 season. Here's the full list:

Nov. 3: vs. Coppin State

Nov. 10: vs. Iowa (Sioux City, Iowa)

Nov. 20, 22: Charleston Classic (two games against two of the following teams: Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Utah)

Nov. 27: vs. Old Dominion

Dec. 1: vs. Ole Miss

Dec. 10: vs. UMES

Dec. 13: vs. Radford

Dec. 21: vs. VMI

TBA: vs. Richmond

Virginia Tech also has its ACC slate fully announced, which means that 28 games are confirmed. Here's the full ACC slate, which has dates yet to be announced:

Home: Boston College, Clemson, Louisville, Miami, NC State, North Carolina, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia

Boston College, Clemson, Louisville, Miami, NC State, North Carolina, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia Road: Boston College, California, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Virginia, Wake Forest

Here's a look at the 28 games scheduled by whether they're on the home, road or located at a neutral-site court.

Home: Boston College, Clemson, Coppin State, Louisville, Maryland Eastern Shore, Miami, NC State, North Carolina, Old Dominion, Ole Miss, Radford, Richmond, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia, VMI

Boston College, Clemson, Coppin State, Louisville, Maryland Eastern Shore, Miami, NC State, North Carolina, Old Dominion, Ole Miss, Radford, Richmond, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia, VMI Road: Boston College, California, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Virginia, Wake Forest

Boston College, California, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Virginia, Wake Forest Neutral: Iowa (Sioux City, Iowa); two of the following teams @ Charleston Classic (Charleston, S.C.): Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Utah