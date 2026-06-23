Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Announces Neutral-Site Clash With Iowa
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Virginia Tech men's basketball has revealed another one of its non-conference showdowns. The Hokies will contest Iowa in a neutral-site showdown at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
It will be the two teams' second meeting in Iowa following a 2009 trip to Carver-Hawkeye Arena for that year's Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Virginia Tech is 4-0 against the Hawkeyes all-time, with the last meeting coming in 2017. Here's a look at the results of each game:
- Nov. 29, 2006 - Cassell Coliseum (Blacksburg, Va.): Virginia Tech won, 69-65
- Dec. 1, 2009 - Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, Iowa): Virginia Tech won, 70-64
- Nov. 27, 2012 - Cassell Coliseum (Blacksburg, Va.): Virginia Tech won, 95-79
- Nov. 28, 2017 - Cassell Coliseum (Blacksburg, Va.): Virginia Tech won, 79-55
Last season, Iowa went 24-13 (10-10 Big Ten) under first-year head coach Ben McCollum. The Hawkeyes made it to the Elite Eight last season, toppling No. 8 seed, No. 1 seed and defending national champions Florida and No. 4 seed Nebraska.
TV time and television information for the contest will be allowed at a later date.
With the announcement of the Iowa contest, Virginia Tech men's basketball now has 10 non-conference contests confirmed for the 2026-27 season. Here's the full list:
- Nov. 3: vs. Coppin State
- Nov. 10: vs. Iowa (Sioux City, Iowa)
- Nov. 20, 22: Charleston Classic (two games against two of the following teams: Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Utah)
- Nov. 27: vs. Old Dominion
- Dec. 1: vs. Ole Miss
- Dec. 10: vs. UMES
- Dec. 13: vs. Radford
- Dec. 21: vs. VMI
- TBA: vs. Richmond
Virginia Tech also has its ACC slate fully announced, which means that 28 games are confirmed. Here's the full ACC slate, which has dates yet to be announced:
- Home: Boston College, Clemson, Louisville, Miami, NC State, North Carolina, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia
- Road: Boston College, California, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Virginia, Wake Forest
Here's a look at the 28 games scheduled by whether they're on the home, road or located at a neutral-site court.
- Home: Boston College, Clemson, Coppin State, Louisville, Maryland Eastern Shore, Miami, NC State, North Carolina, Old Dominion, Ole Miss, Radford, Richmond, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia, VMI
- Road: Boston College, California, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Virginia, Wake Forest
- Neutral: Iowa (Sioux City, Iowa); two of the following teams @ Charleston Classic (Charleston, S.C.): Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Utah
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Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.Follow thomashughes_05