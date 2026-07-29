The ACC Releases All-ACC Preseason Team And Player of the Year Results: Did Any Hokies Make The Cut?

Virginia Tech defensive lineman Kemari Copeland was the lone nod for the ACC's preseason all-league team released Thursday.

Here's the list:

Offense:

QB: Darian Mensah, Miami (112 votes)

Darian Mensah, Miami (112 votes) RB: Mark Fletcher Jr., Miami (127)

Mark Fletcher Jr., Miami (127) RB: Isaac Brown, Louisville (94)

Isaac Brown, Louisville (94) WR: Malachi Toney, Miami (164)

Malachi Toney, Miami (164) WR: Duce Robinson, Florida State (131)

Duce Robinson, Florida State (131) WR: Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson (64)

Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson (64) TE: Jeremiah Hasley, Duke (61)

Jeremiah Hasley, Duke (61) AP: Malachi Toney, Miami (94)

Malachi Toney, Miami (94) OT: PJ Williams, SMU (96)

PJ Williams, SMU (96) OT: McKale Boley, Virginia (77)

McKale Boley, Virginia (77) OG: Noah Josey, Virginia (71)

Noah Josey, Virginia (71) OG: Samson Okunlola, Miami (53)

Samson Okunlola, Miami (53) C: Josh Bates, SMU (64)

Defense:

DE: WIll Heldt, Clemson (87)

WIll Heldt, Clemson (87) DE: Clev Lubin, Louisville (79)

Clev Lubin, Louisville (79) DT: Ahmad Moten Sr., Miami (126)

Ahmad Moten Sr., Miami (126) DT: Kemari Copeland, Virginia Tech (89)

(89) LB: Sammy Brown, Clemson (139)

Sammy Brown, Clemson (139) LB: Kam Robinson, Virginia (98)

Kam Robinson, Virginia (98) LB: Mohamed Toure, Miami (64)

Mohamed Toure, Miami (64) CB: Ashton Hampton, Clemson (81)

Ashton Hampton, Clemson (81) CB: Chris Peal, Syracuse (45)

Chris Peal, Syracuse (45) S: Bryce Fitzgerald, Miami (86)

Bryce Fitzgerald, Miami (86) S: KP Price, Boston College (45)

Specialists:

PK: Aidan Birr, Georgia Tech (105)

Aidan Birr, Georgia Tech (105) P: Daniel Sparks, Virginia (48)

Daniel Sparks, Virginia (48) SP: Malachi Toney, Miami (104)

Copeland received no votes for ACC Preseason Player of the Year, an award that ultimately went to Miami signal-caller Darian Mensah. Here's the list arranged by votes.

Darian Mensah, QB, Miami (97) Kevin Jennings, QB, SMU (25) Isaac Brown, RB, Louisville (16) CJ Bailey, QB, NC State (15) Duce Robinson, WR, Florida State (12) Sammy Brown, LB, Clemson (11) Kam Robinson, LB, Virginia (5) Will Heldt, DE, Clemson (4) Mason Heintschel, QB, Pitt (3)

In three years with a 17-team ACC, Virginia Tech has landed two players on the Preseason All-ACC team — both were in 2024, and each of the two players were on defense: defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles and cornerback Dorian Strong. Virginia Tech went on to finish 7-6 (4-4 ACC) that season, losing in the Duke's Mayo Bowl to Minnesota.

Last year, no Hokies were selected to the Preseason All-ACC team, and the team ultimately finished 3-9 (2-6 ACC), firing then-head coach Brent Pry three games into the season. Copeland and defensive tackle Kody Huisman, who was signed by the NFL's Buffalo Bills as a UDFA (undrafted free agent) were the lone postseason All-ACC nods, being named to the Third Team and Honorable Mention lists, respectively.

In the era of the 17-team ACC, Virginia Tech has seen a player be listed in the voting for ACC Preseason Player of the Year four times, though no Hokie has won it. In 2024, quarterback Kyron Drones ranked No. 4 in the poll with 13 votes, running back Bhayshul Tuten ranked No. 10 with two votes and edge rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland ranked No. 11 with one vote. That year, Miami signal-caller Cam Ward was voted the 2024 ACC Preseason Player of the Year; he eventually won ACC Player of the Year and was named First-Team All-ACC.

Last year, Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (146 votes, next-closest was eventual ACC PotY Haynes King with nine votes) was overwhelmingly named Preseason Player of the Year; Drones finished tied for fourth in the vote with Miami quarterback Carson Beck with four first-place votes. Neither Klubnik nor Drones finished on any of the All-ACC teams. As aforementioned, Copeland was named to this year's preseason team, though he did not compile an All-ACC Preseason Player of the Year vote.

Virginia Tech's 2026 season starts against VMI at home on Saturday, Sept. 5. The contest starts at 7:30 p.m. ET, and it is available for viewing on the ACC Network.