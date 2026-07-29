The ACC Releases All-ACC Preseason Team And Player of the Year Results: Did Any Hokies Make The Cut?
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Virginia Tech defensive lineman Kemari Copeland was the lone nod for the ACC's preseason all-league team released Thursday.
Here's the list:
Offense:
- QB: Darian Mensah, Miami (112 votes)
- RB: Mark Fletcher Jr., Miami (127)
- RB: Isaac Brown, Louisville (94)
- WR: Malachi Toney, Miami (164)
- WR: Duce Robinson, Florida State (131)
- WR: Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson (64)
- TE: Jeremiah Hasley, Duke (61)
- AP: Malachi Toney, Miami (94)
- OT: PJ Williams, SMU (96)
- OT: McKale Boley, Virginia (77)
- OG: Noah Josey, Virginia (71)
- OG: Samson Okunlola, Miami (53)
- C: Josh Bates, SMU (64)
Defense:
- DE: WIll Heldt, Clemson (87)
- DE: Clev Lubin, Louisville (79)
- DT: Ahmad Moten Sr., Miami (126)
- DT: Kemari Copeland, Virginia Tech (89)
- LB: Sammy Brown, Clemson (139)
- LB: Kam Robinson, Virginia (98)
- LB: Mohamed Toure, Miami (64)
- CB: Ashton Hampton, Clemson (81)
- CB: Chris Peal, Syracuse (45)
- S: Bryce Fitzgerald, Miami (86)
- S: KP Price, Boston College (45)
Specialists:
- PK: Aidan Birr, Georgia Tech (105)
- P: Daniel Sparks, Virginia (48)
- SP: Malachi Toney, Miami (104)
Copeland received no votes for ACC Preseason Player of the Year, an award that ultimately went to Miami signal-caller Darian Mensah. Here's the list arranged by votes.
- Darian Mensah, QB, Miami (97)
- Kevin Jennings, QB, SMU (25)
- Isaac Brown, RB, Louisville (16)
- CJ Bailey, QB, NC State (15)
- Duce Robinson, WR, Florida State (12)
- Sammy Brown, LB, Clemson (11)
- Kam Robinson, LB, Virginia (5)
- Will Heldt, DE, Clemson (4)
- Mason Heintschel, QB, Pitt (3)
In three years with a 17-team ACC, Virginia Tech has landed two players on the Preseason All-ACC team — both were in 2024, and each of the two players were on defense: defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles and cornerback Dorian Strong. Virginia Tech went on to finish 7-6 (4-4 ACC) that season, losing in the Duke's Mayo Bowl to Minnesota.
Last year, no Hokies were selected to the Preseason All-ACC team, and the team ultimately finished 3-9 (2-6 ACC), firing then-head coach Brent Pry three games into the season. Copeland and defensive tackle Kody Huisman, who was signed by the NFL's Buffalo Bills as a UDFA (undrafted free agent) were the lone postseason All-ACC nods, being named to the Third Team and Honorable Mention lists, respectively.
In the era of the 17-team ACC, Virginia Tech has seen a player be listed in the voting for ACC Preseason Player of the Year four times, though no Hokie has won it. In 2024, quarterback Kyron Drones ranked No. 4 in the poll with 13 votes, running back Bhayshul Tuten ranked No. 10 with two votes and edge rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland ranked No. 11 with one vote. That year, Miami signal-caller Cam Ward was voted the 2024 ACC Preseason Player of the Year; he eventually won ACC Player of the Year and was named First-Team All-ACC.
Last year, Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (146 votes, next-closest was eventual ACC PotY Haynes King with nine votes) was overwhelmingly named Preseason Player of the Year; Drones finished tied for fourth in the vote with Miami quarterback Carson Beck with four first-place votes. Neither Klubnik nor Drones finished on any of the All-ACC teams. As aforementioned, Copeland was named to this year's preseason team, though he did not compile an All-ACC Preseason Player of the Year vote.
Virginia Tech's 2026 season starts against VMI at home on Saturday, Sept. 5. The contest starts at 7:30 p.m. ET, and it is available for viewing on the ACC Network.
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Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.Follow thomashughes_05