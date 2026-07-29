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The ACC Releases All-ACC Preseason Team And Player of the Year Results: Did Any Hokies Make The Cut?

Prior to this season, two Hokies had made the preseason All-ACC squad in the 17-team ACC era.
Thomas Hughes|
Oct 24, 2025; Blacksburg, Va.; Virginia Tech defensive lineman Kemari Copeland (13) sacks California quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3).
Oct 24, 2025; Blacksburg, Va.; Virginia Tech defensive lineman Kemari Copeland (13) sacks California quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Virginia Tech Hokies

Virginia Tech defensive lineman Kemari Copeland was the lone nod for the ACC's preseason all-league team released Thursday.

Here's the list:

Offense:

  • QB: Darian Mensah, Miami (112 votes)
  • RB: Mark Fletcher Jr., Miami (127)
  • RB: Isaac Brown, Louisville (94)
  • WR: Malachi Toney, Miami (164)
  • WR: Duce Robinson, Florida State (131)
  • WR: Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson (64)
  • TE: Jeremiah Hasley, Duke (61)
  • AP: Malachi Toney, Miami (94)
  • OT: PJ Williams, SMU (96)
  • OT: McKale Boley, Virginia (77)
  • OG: Noah Josey, Virginia (71)
  • OG: Samson Okunlola, Miami (53)
  • C: Josh Bates, SMU (64)

Defense:

  • DE: WIll Heldt, Clemson (87)
  • DE: Clev Lubin, Louisville (79)
  • DT: Ahmad Moten Sr., Miami (126)
  • DT: Kemari Copeland, Virginia Tech (89)
  • LB: Sammy Brown, Clemson (139)
  • LB: Kam Robinson, Virginia (98)
  • LB: Mohamed Toure, Miami (64)
  • CB: Ashton Hampton, Clemson (81)
  • CB: Chris Peal, Syracuse (45)
  • S: Bryce Fitzgerald, Miami (86)
  • S: KP Price, Boston College (45)

Specialists:

  • PK: Aidan Birr, Georgia Tech (105)
  • P: Daniel Sparks, Virginia (48)
  • SP: Malachi Toney, Miami (104)

Copeland received no votes for ACC Preseason Player of the Year, an award that ultimately went to Miami signal-caller Darian Mensah. Here's the list arranged by votes.

  1. Darian Mensah, QB, Miami (97)
  2. Kevin Jennings, QB, SMU (25)
  3. Isaac Brown, RB, Louisville (16)
  4. CJ Bailey, QB, NC State (15)
  5. Duce Robinson, WR, Florida State (12)
  6. Sammy Brown, LB, Clemson (11)
  7. Kam Robinson, LB, Virginia (5)
  8. Will Heldt, DE, Clemson (4)
  9. Mason Heintschel, QB, Pitt (3)

In three years with a 17-team ACC, Virginia Tech has landed two players on the Preseason All-ACC team — both were in 2024, and each of the two players were on defense: defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles and cornerback Dorian Strong. Virginia Tech went on to finish 7-6 (4-4 ACC) that season, losing in the Duke's Mayo Bowl to Minnesota.

Last year, no Hokies were selected to the Preseason All-ACC team, and the team ultimately finished 3-9 (2-6 ACC), firing then-head coach Brent Pry three games into the season. Copeland and defensive tackle Kody Huisman, who was signed by the NFL's Buffalo Bills as a UDFA (undrafted free agent) were the lone postseason All-ACC nods, being named to the Third Team and Honorable Mention lists, respectively.

In the era of the 17-team ACC, Virginia Tech has seen a player be listed in the voting for ACC Preseason Player of the Year four times, though no Hokie has won it. In 2024, quarterback Kyron Drones ranked No. 4 in the poll with 13 votes, running back Bhayshul Tuten ranked No. 10 with two votes and edge rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland ranked No. 11 with one vote. That year, Miami signal-caller Cam Ward was voted the 2024 ACC Preseason Player of the Year; he eventually won ACC Player of the Year and was named First-Team All-ACC.

Last year, Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (146 votes, next-closest was eventual ACC PotY Haynes King with nine votes) was overwhelmingly named Preseason Player of the Year; Drones finished tied for fourth in the vote with Miami quarterback Carson Beck with four first-place votes. Neither Klubnik nor Drones finished on any of the All-ACC teams. As aforementioned, Copeland was named to this year's preseason team, though he did not compile an All-ACC Preseason Player of the Year vote.

Virginia Tech's 2026 season starts against VMI at home on Saturday, Sept. 5. The contest starts at 7:30 p.m. ET, and it is available for viewing on the ACC Network.

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Thomas Hughes
THOMAS HUGHES

Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.

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