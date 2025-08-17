Virginia Tech Men's Basketball: Mid-August Class of 2026 Recruiting Roundup
Though the 2025 campaign has not kicked off yet for Virginia Tech men's basketball, one eye is already on the Class of 2026 and how potential additions could shape the program's trajectory beginning in 15 months' time.
Here's a look at the uncommitted players who Tech has offered in the 2026 class by position. Height, weight and national ranking (in class, not by position) are included in parenthesis. This list is compiled from 247Sports, but discounts those who have already committed to other schools (ex; Prince-Alexander Moody, who has committed to Indiana at the time of writing).
Point Guards:
Dylan Mingo (6-foot-5, 190 pounds, No. 7)
NOTE: Per 247Sports, Mingo has gone on one official visit at the time of writing: Washington, on August 1.
Trey Beamer (6-foot-1, 160 pounds, No. 85)
NOTE: Beamer has three visits scheduled with a trio of his final five schools: Boston College on Aug. 30, Maryland on Sept. 13 and Mississippi State on Oct. 3. He has not scheduled official visits with USF or Virginia Tech at the time of writing.
Joseph Hartman (6-foot-5, 190 pounds, No. 91)
Kobe Edwards (6-foot-1, 160 pounds, No. 130)
Rajan Roberts (6-foot-1, 170 pounds, No. 232)
Shooting Guards:
Jordan Smith (6-foot-2, 200 pounds, No. 2)
Qayden Samuels (6-foot-6, 200 pounds, No. 19)
Tarris Bouie (6-foot-6, 170 pounds, No. 43)
Christian Gibson (6-foot-4, 180 pounds, No. 63)
DaKari Spear (6-foot-4, 165 pounds, No. 64)
Lucas Morillo (6-foot-6, 180 pounds, No. 81)
Yohance Connor (6-foot-2, 170 pounds, No. 103)
NOTE: 247Sports lists Connor's position as a combo guard.
Harris Reynolds (6-foot-4, 170 pounds, No. 153)
Quentin Coleman (6-foot-3, 170 pounds, No. 177)
Landyn Colyer (6-foot-6, 180 pounds, No. 200)
Small Forward:
Babatunde Oladotun (6-foot-9, 175 pounds, No. 8)
NOTE: Oladotun's father Ibrahim played basketball for Virginia Tech in 1989-90 and 1990-91.
Bryson Howard (6-foot-5, 188 pounds, No. 29)
Luca Foster (6-foot-5, 185 pounds, No. 36)
Jayden Hodge (6-foot-6, 190 pounds, No. 47)
NOTE: Hodge is listed as a combo guard on the offer list, but his profile shows him as a small forward.
Bo Ogden (6-foot-5, 195 pounds, No. 49)
Kayden Allen (6-foot-5, 205 pounds, No. 51)
NOTE: This is the same case as Hodge.
Jasiah Jervis (6-foot-4, 190 pounds, No. 60)
Colben Landrew (6-foot-6, 205 pounds, No. 62)
Manny Green (6-foot-6, 205 pounds, No. 66)
Aziz Olajuwon (6-foot-6, 205 pounds, No. 92)
TJ Crumble (6-foot-7, 210 pounds, No. 111)
Lincoln Williams (6-foot-5, 180 pounds, No. 129)
Cello Jackson (6-foot-4, 205 pounds, No. 149)
NOTE: Tech is one of six schools listed as "Warm" on Jackson's profile alongside California, Memphis, Murray State, Penn State and Seton Hall.
Imahri Wooten (6-foot-5, 180 pounds, No. 202)
Power Forwards:
Quinn Costello (6-foot-10, 195 pounds, No. 70)
Jalan Wingfield (6-foot-8, 225 pounds, No. 104)
Shane Pendergrass (6-foot-8, 210 pounds, No. 124)
Ethan Harris (6-foot-9, 200 pounds, No. 162)
Rivers Knight (6-foot-8, 205 pounds, No. 210)
Centers:
Will Stevens (6-foot-10, 200 pounds, No. 195)
Virginia Tech has made its way into the final five schools for both Beamer and Spear; their timetable for an official decision is unknown at the time of writing.
In today’s game, offers carry less weight; without an official visit, it's hard to gauge how interested either side is.
This is my speculative list of five realistic 2025 targets, based solely on the outlook of the current roster. The five are in alphabetical order, not from most realistic to least:
Cello Jackson
Dakari Spear
Lucas Morillo
Shane Pendergrass
Trey Beamer
To me, the frontcourt is the primary area of focus when looking to the future; the Hokies have extended six offers to power forwards and centers. Starting power forward Tobi Lawal is set to graduate after this season, barring a redshirt, leaving a potential gap in size and experience. As a result, it remains unclear whether Tech will prioritize finding a replacement from the high school ranks or turn to the transfer portal. How the Hokies navigate that situation could play a decisive role in their competitiveness in the ACC for the 2026-27 season.