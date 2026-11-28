BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech men's basketball rebounded from its first loss of the season with a 70-61 victory over Old Dominion on Friday evening, moving to 7-1 under eighth-year head coach Mike Young.

The Hokies (7-1) received 27 points from their bench and outrebounded the Monarchs 36-28 despite shooting just 42.4% from the field. Guard Ben Hammond was the lone Hokie to score in double figures, tallying 15 points.

Following Friday's victory, Hokies head coach Mike Young spoke to the media — here are the most noteworthy quotes and observations from his postgame press conference.

How does Young assess Virginia Tech's effort on the offensive glass?

Half of Virginia Tech's 36 rebounds Friday came on the offensive glass. Forward Miles Heide led the Hokies with eight rebounds, five of which came on the offensive end, while Amani Hansberry and Musa Sagnia each corralled three offensive boards.

Young expressed satisfaction with the additional possessions his team generated, though he acknowledged there's still room for improvement eight games into the season.

"Those are significant opportunities to keep that thing alive," Young said. "And Tyler Johnson is a real menace on the offensive glass, as we've come to expect around here for a long time."

What makes Tyler Johnson so valuable off the bench?

Johnson led Virginia Tech's bench unit with nine points on a perfect 2-of-2 clip from the field and a 4-of-4 mark from the charity stripe. The guard also logged six rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal across 26 minutes.

"Tyler Johnson's a starter," Young said. "Bring him off the bench ... a lot of times I look around, you know, where are we? And I feel as though I've got to have him on the floor."

Young also revealed that Johnson leads the Hokies in deflections.

What were the turning points in Friday's victory?

Virginia Tech closed the first half on an 8-0 run, capped off by a pair of Hammond free throws to give the Hokies a 34-27 halftime advantage.

However, the Monarchs whittled Tech's lead down to three with 14:05 remaining before the Hokies outscored Old Dominion 13-2 over the ensuing stretch to establish a 14-point advantage.

Young pointed to both stretches as pivotal moments, particularly after Old Dominion slowed the game's tempo and implemented a zone defense.

"We didn't handle a couple things very well, but great response from the unit to pick our spots," Young said.

Where does Virginia Tech need to improve defensively?

Though Virginia Tech held Old Dominion to 61 points and forced 14 turnovers, the Monarchs knocked down 10 of their 21 attempts from beyond the arc (47.6%).

"We're playing really hard defensively," Young said. "I'm surprised and I'm discouraged by their numbers."

However, Young was encouraged by Virginia Tech's ability to defend without fouling. The Hokies committed just 11 personal fouls and converted more free throws (13) than the Monarchs attempted (eight).

How has Kuol Atak progressed defensively?

Atak tallied seven points and a team-high two blocks across 13 minutes Friday. Both blocks came in the final two minutes of the first half, during Virginia Tech's aforementioned 8-0 run.

Young praised Atak's offensive capabilities but emphasized that the forward needs to become more consistent defensively to warrant additional playing time.

"He is an absolute lethal weapon on the offensive side of it, and we need to utilize that more," Young said. "He's got to help me in turn by guarding better, and I know his heart's in the right place."

Is Young concerned about Amani Hansberry's shooting struggles?

Hansberry shot just 2-for-11 from the field and 2-for-6 from the free-throw line against the Monarchs, finishing with six points, five rebounds and three turnovers. Over the last three games, Hansberry's shot 9-for-32.

However, Young expressed confidence in Hansberry's shot selection and ability to bounce back from what's become a three-game shooting slump.

"He's one of the best I've coached," Young said. "He's going to be A-okay."

What challenges does Ole Miss present for the Hokies?

Virginia Tech will host Ole Miss on Tuesday before traveling to West Virginia. The Rebels boast the nation's top-ranked defense in KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency metric.

"I got a pretty good offensive team," Young said. "You're going to have to be very strategic and very specific. If you bounce the ball one too many times, it's gone, and they finish in transition like an NBA team."

"It'll be a great test. We look forward to it."