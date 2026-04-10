Virginia Tech's Jailen Bedford Entering Transfer Portal

Virginia Tech guard Jailen Bedford is entering the portal. The 6-foot-4 graduate student, who contested two years at the junior college level, currently has no years of eligibility left, but he is hiring a law firm to contest for another year of eligibility.

Virginia Tech’s Jailen Bedford will enter the portal, he told @TheFieldOf68.



The 6-4 guard averaged 11.3 points per game this past season.



Will try and get another year of eligibility due to his second year of junior college ball. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 10, 2026

Bedford graduated from Hutto High School in 2021 and played for two seasons at Trinidad State College. In both seasons, the team won the Region 9 Championship. In his two years at the Colorado-based school, Bedford averaged 16.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

After the 2022-23 season, Bedford stepped up to the Division I level, transferring to Oral Roberts. In his lone year with the team, Bedford totaled 14.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. Against Texas Tech, Bedford logged 26 points, cashing in on six three-pointers.

After the season, Bedford transferred to UNLV. In his lone year with the Rebels, Bedford averaged 10.2 points in 23 minutes per game, logging 20 points against Creighton.

After that, Bedford transferred to Virginia Tech, where he averaged 11.3 points per game. The graduate student averaged 13.0 points in league play, totaling 20-plus points in five games.

Bedford totaled 18 points against Providence on Nov. 8 in a 107-101 overtime victory, and surpassed that total with a 21-point outing against Charlotte. On Jan. 3, Bedford logged his highest total since the Texas Tech game, torching Wake Forest for 25 points on a 9-of-18 clip, including a 5-of-11 mark from three-point range.

Bedford tallied 22 points against SMU in a narrow 77-76 loss that was one of Virginia Tech's six losses by two possessions or fewer against ACC teams.

Against then-No. 23 Louisville, Bedford totaled 24 points, five rebounds and three assists, going 8-for-15 from the field and 6-of-8 from the three-point line.

Bedford then notched a 23-point performance against Clemson, going 8-for-14 from the field and 4-of-5 from three to lift the Hokies to their first ranked road win under head coach Mike Young.

Bedford ended his season with Virginia Tech with a 17-point, eight-rebound, three-assists performance on 6-of-18 shooting against Wake Forest in the first round of the ACC Tournament.

Bedford is the seventh player to enter the transfer portal, joining guard Izaiah Pasha, guard Neoklis Avdalas, center Christian Gurdak, guard Jaden Schutt, guard Brett Freeman and center Antonio Dorn.

Bedford's entering into the transfer portal means that Virginia Tech still stands at five scholarship players who have eligibility remaining. Here's the full list: