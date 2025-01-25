Virginia Tech vs Clemson: Live Updates, Scores, Stats, and Highlights From Today's ACC Game
After losing on the road to Georgia Tech earlier this week, Virginia Tech will be back at home today to face the Clemson Tigers, who have won four straight games and are 8-1 in ACC play. While they are not currently in the bottom three, the Hokies don't want to risk falling further and playing themselves out of an ACC Tournament appearance. An upset win today would be huge for Mike Young's team.
The Hokies have a 24-19 advantage in the all-time series with Clemson after blitzing the 15th-ranked Tigers in Blacksburg a year ago. Sean Pedulla dialed up a game-high 32 points on 9 of 16 shooting to propel Tech to the home victory. Prior to that VT win, Clemson had won two in a row in the series for the first time since 2014-15. Eleven of the last 13 meetings have been decided by single digits, including the epic showdown in the second round of the 2022 ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y., where Darius Maddox drilled a 3-pointer as time expired in overtime to propel the Hokies to the
76-75 win.
Over the last 13 games in the Clemson series, Tech has posted a 9-4 record. Tech is 15-7 as the home team in the series. Saturday will mark the first time since Jan. 4, 2023 that the Hokies will face an unranked Clemson squad. The previous two meetings featured the Tigers ranked in the AP Top 25. Mike Young earned his 300th career win as a head coach on Nov. 5, 2019 - a 67-60 victory at Clemson. Young is 5-5 vs. Brownell.
Can the Hokies find a way to get a win today vs one of the best teams in the ACC? Stay locked in right here and refresh the page for the latest updates from Blacksburg!