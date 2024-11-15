All Hokies

Virginia Tech vs Penn State: Game Preview, Matchup Breakdown, and Final Score Prediction

Can the Hokies take down the Nittany Lions?

RJ Schafer

Virginia Tech Basketball
Virginia Tech Basketball / Virginia Tech Athletic
In this story:

After some early-season scares to SC Upstate, Delaware State, and Winthrop, the Hokies will face their first big challenge in the season against Penn State in the Hall of Fame Series. The game will be played at CFG Bank Arena and will be televised on Peacock.

Heading into this game, Penn State remains undefeated after dominating Binghamton, Saint Francis, and UMBC. Even though both teams haven’t played the higher echelon of college basketball opponents yet, Penn State is the better team on paper.

Matchup Breakdown

The Nittany Lions have the second highest scoring offense in the country, averaging 101 points per game, an unsustainable average, but a ridiculous one.

They shoot at a 39.5% clip from three, and the Penn State offense is all-around effective, they score off of turnovers, which is the reason for the Lions’ low assist rate.

Penn State averages fifteen steals per game and six blocks per game, eight Nittany Lions average at least one steal per game, showing more and more how Penn State has plenty of equal contributors offensively and defensively. The Nittany Lions have had a new leading scorer each game, and head coach Mike Rhoades embraces that mentality.

Frankly, this is a nightmare matchup for the Hokies.

Virginia Tech had an abysmal defensive performance against SC Upstate, the 282nd ranked offense by KenPom’s Pomeroy Ratings, and the defense has just been inconsistent out of Mike Young’s ragtag team.

The Hokies have to figure it out before they play Penn State.

VCU transfer Toibu Lawal has been Virginia Tech’s all-around best player. He’s the team’s leading scorer, rebounder, blocker, and stealer.

To outscore Penn State’s offense though, Jaydon Young has to play a more significant role offensively, and shoot higher than his season field goal percentage of 26.5%.

Final Score

Penn State 81, Virginia Tech 70

This Penn State offense is too overpowered, and I don’t see Virginia Tech shutting down Ace Baldwin, but maybe later in the season. This Hokie team doesn’t know who they are just yet.

Additional Links:

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: 5 Takeaways From The Hokies Loss to Iowa

Virginia Tech Basketball: 5 Takeaways From The Hokies Win vs USC Upstate

Virginia Tech Football: 5 Takeaways From Hokies Loss to Clemson

Published
RJ Schafer
RJ SCHAFER

RJ Schafer joined the On SI team in 2024, contributing to the coverage of Major League Baseball, Collegiate Basketball, and Collegiate Football at https://www.si.com/college/virginiatech/. Prior to this, RJ built a strong portfolio covering Georgia Tech and the Tigers for the Bleav Network. With a solid background in sports journalism, RJ has conducted interviews with both collegiate and professional athletes, enhancing the depth and authenticity of his reporting. RJ's extensive experience in the sports industry has equipped him with a keen understanding of the dynamics and intricacies of both collegiate and professional sports. His work is focused on providing insightful analysis and comprehensive coverage, making him a trusted voice in the sports community.

Home/Basketball