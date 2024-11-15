Virginia Tech vs Penn State: Game Preview, Matchup Breakdown, and Final Score Prediction
After some early-season scares to SC Upstate, Delaware State, and Winthrop, the Hokies will face their first big challenge in the season against Penn State in the Hall of Fame Series. The game will be played at CFG Bank Arena and will be televised on Peacock.
Heading into this game, Penn State remains undefeated after dominating Binghamton, Saint Francis, and UMBC. Even though both teams haven’t played the higher echelon of college basketball opponents yet, Penn State is the better team on paper.
Matchup Breakdown
The Nittany Lions have the second highest scoring offense in the country, averaging 101 points per game, an unsustainable average, but a ridiculous one.
They shoot at a 39.5% clip from three, and the Penn State offense is all-around effective, they score off of turnovers, which is the reason for the Lions’ low assist rate.
Penn State averages fifteen steals per game and six blocks per game, eight Nittany Lions average at least one steal per game, showing more and more how Penn State has plenty of equal contributors offensively and defensively. The Nittany Lions have had a new leading scorer each game, and head coach Mike Rhoades embraces that mentality.
Frankly, this is a nightmare matchup for the Hokies.
Virginia Tech had an abysmal defensive performance against SC Upstate, the 282nd ranked offense by KenPom’s Pomeroy Ratings, and the defense has just been inconsistent out of Mike Young’s ragtag team.
The Hokies have to figure it out before they play Penn State.
VCU transfer Toibu Lawal has been Virginia Tech’s all-around best player. He’s the team’s leading scorer, rebounder, blocker, and stealer.
To outscore Penn State’s offense though, Jaydon Young has to play a more significant role offensively, and shoot higher than his season field goal percentage of 26.5%.
Final Score
Penn State 81, Virginia Tech 70
This Penn State offense is too overpowered, and I don’t see Virginia Tech shutting down Ace Baldwin, but maybe later in the season. This Hokie team doesn’t know who they are just yet.
