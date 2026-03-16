Virginia Tech WBB March Madness History: Team Record, Duffy's Resume, & Best Moments

After a transitional year in 2024-25, the Hokies are back in familiar territory with their first March Madness berth of the Megan Duffy era.

Virginia Tech has undergone a wealth of change over the last two seasons. The departure of one of the school's greatest head coaches, Kenny Brooks, wasn't an easy one. That season saw one of the best squads ever put together in program history during his tenure be gutted by an injury to three-time ACC Player of the Year Elizabeth Kitley. Just one year after making it to the Final Four for the first time, the Hokies were sent packing in their own arena by the Baylor Bears.

The image of Brooks walking out with Georgia Amoore and Clara Strack was thought to be a sign that they'd be back stronger than ever next season. But that night marked an ending many didn't envision. The vibe throughout the building was that it was time to rebuild the roster around Amoore. That sentiment rang true for Brooks, but not in Blacksburg. The Hokies went from one of the premier programs in the country to a question mark.

Megan Duffy has proven to be a swift answer to that question.

Familiar Territory

The dance is no stranger to both Virginia Tech and Duffy. The Hokies will be making their 14th appearance in the NCAA Tournament and their fifth since the turn of the decade. They're almost .500 all-time in the tournament with a 14-13 record. Duffy is familiar with postseason play as both a player and coach.

Jan. 10, 2006; South Bend, IN USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard (13) Megan Duffy is surrounded by her teammates after scoring the winning basket as time expired against the Marquette Golden Eagles at The Joyce Center. Notre Dame won 67-65 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Cashore-Imagn Images Copyright (c) 2006 Matt Cashore | Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

She was a regular in the tournament with Notre Dame. She saw the postseason in all four years of play and was a major piece towards Muffet McGraw's hunt for a second national title. The Fighting Irish had some strong seasons with Duffy leading the charge, but never got past the regional semifinal. That postseason pedigree was bound to carry over to her coaching career. Duffy's chase to return to the Sweet 16 remains, though the path there hasn't been as successful as it was in South Bend.

The ability to make it to the tournament is an achievement in its own right. The Fighting Irish alum won 154 games during her seven years as a head coach with Miami (OH) and Marquette. She didn't see postseason play until she arrived in Milwaukee, making an appearance in three of her five years there. The hump she could never get over with the Golden Eagles was success in the tournament. She was one and done in all three appearances.

Mar 23, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles head coach Megan Duffy reacts in the first half against the Ole Miss Rebels at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images | Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

The same hunger she left behind at Notre Dame was never satiated at Marquette. This led her to move up to the ACC in search of improved resources and competition. Although it only took her two seasons compared to Brooks's four to make it to the NCAA Tournament, she still has some hefty footsteps to follow.

A Dance to Remember

2023 was a special time to be a Hokie. The explosion of passion behind the women's basketball team had reached historic heights. Fans were filling the stands every night to watch a championship hopeful, Virginia Tech. After taking the ACC title, the Hokies finished as the fourth-ranked team in the nation and the one seed in their region. Teams were dialed in on Kitley, who led the team in scoring and rebounding. Amoore wasn't quite the All-American threat her fellow Queen of Cassell was yet. However, this tournament run put teams on notice as to how electric the Australian native could be on offense.

Mar 31, 2023; Dallas, TX, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Kenny Brooks, right, stands in a team huddle prior to their game against the LSU Lady Tigers in the first half in semifinals of the women's Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

They ran through their first two opponents with ease. Kitley took the backseat to a red-hot Amoore, who eclipsed 20 points in both home contests. Their first matchup on the road followed a similar pattern. She tormented Tennessee with a then career-high 29 points. The basketball world was dialed in on Amoore now, which just opened up more opportunities for Kitley to return to form. The duo combined for 49 points against Ohio State and stamped their ticket to the program's only Final Four appearance. Virginia Tech could practically sniff history. The LSU Tigers guarded their opening to the National Championship game. Both teams combined for seven losses on the season, setting the stage for an all-time semifinal showdown.

The queens were the leading force yet again, with Kayana Taylor and Cayla King putting in strong performances to complement. They gave LSU every ounce of fight they could, but ultimately fell to Angel Reese and the future national title holders. No team in Virginia Tech men's and women's basketball history captured the magic that the 2022-23 team did. It's an unforgettable run that's nearly impossible to replicate. Coach Duffy is poised to put that precedent to the test.

Tournament Outlook

This postseason is a clean slate nearly across the board. Three players from the previous tournament run remain on the roster. Samyha Suffren didn't see action in either game, but Carys Baker and Carleigh Wenzel did. Both players were strong pieces of the rotation throughout the season. Wenzel saw more consistent usage, with the bulk of Baker's significant playing time coming in lopsided contests. The loss of Kitley opened up more playing time than expected in the postseason.

Wenzel had a strong performance against Marshall in her March Madness debut. She finished with 12 points and seven assists on 30 minutes of play, all being season-highs. Baker saw significant time in the court, but didn't quite reach the efficiency she's become accustomed to now. Both players had growing pains against a tougher opponent in Baylor. The positives are that they have the experience under their belt heading into the 2026 tournament.

The Longhorns take the Region 3 No. 1 seed 🤠



Will Texas make it out of this field? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FoughmzIfs — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 16, 2026

The rest of the roster is getting their first taste of NCAA tournament play. They're not expected to make quite the run that Brooks's teams did, but nothing's stopping them from doing so. Duffy just got her first ACC Tournament win under her belt. Oregon stands in the way of her first career postseason win as head coach. The odds of advancing to the Sweet 16 are low with Texas standing in the way. If they do, however, a familiar face in Lexington could create a revenge game only suited for the madness that awaits.